Game of the Week preview: No. 2 Batavia vs. No. 20 Wheaton-Warrenville South

No. 20 Wheaton-Warrenville South travels to take on No. 2 Batavia (4-0) in the Sun-Times Game of the Week on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Batavia has used a solid offense and strong defense to build off last year’s momentum. With athletes like Northwestern recruit Michael Jansey Jr. and Luke Weerts, it wasn’t a secret that defense would be the Bulldogs’ calling card this season. No one really expected Jansey and Weerts to contribute so much on offense this season. Jansey has two touchdowns so far.

Wheaton-Warrenville South (4-0) has completely turned itself around from last season’s 2-7 record. The winner of this week’s matchup has already secured a spot in the state playoffs. The Tigers beat St. Charles East 27-14 last week. It was a complete team effort. Look for quarterback Tiwan Smith, receiver Jeremy Lockett and running back Jake Arthurs to continue be the difference-makers. The winner of this one will be in the driver’s seat in the first year of the DuKane conference.