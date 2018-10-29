Film Study: Five takeaways from the Bears’ 24-10 win vs. the Jets

Upon further review, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky had a solid game against a Jets defense that attacked him on a gusty and wet day with blitzes and various pressures. Here are five takeaways after watching the film of the Bears’ 24-10 victory:

Poised in the pocket

The next steps of Trubisky’s development must take place in the pocket, and his performance against Jets was something to build upon.

The second-year quarterback processed and handled pressure well against the Jets. There are six plays that stand out:

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky runs off the field after defeating the Jets. | David Banks/Associated Press

** Third-and-6 from the Bears’ 33 at 2:00 in the second quarter: The Jets had seven at the line but rushed five, including two defensive backs. Trubisky completed a quick throw to Taylor Gabriel for nine yards and a first down.

** Third-and-7 from the Bears’ 45 with 50 seconds remaining in the second quarter: The Jets rushed five including linebacker Darron Lee, who twisted inside. Trubisky completed a 20-yard pass to receiver Kevin White, which was negated by guard Kyle Long’s unnecessary roughness penalty.

“That was one of our best plays — our best executed play in the game other than the screen [to running back Tarik Cohen],” coach Matt Nagy said. “Mitch stayed in the pocket strong. He threw it on time. Kevin made a good catch. And we had a late hit, a low hit to the quarterback, another 15 [yards], and unfortunately, we had the penalty with Kyle.”

** Second-and-4 from the Bears’ 31 at 14:20 in the third quarter: The Jets sent five, including safety Jamal Adams. Trubisky stayed in the pocket and completed a 14-yard throw to Gabriel.

** Third-and-10 from the Bears’ 45 at 10:43 in the third quarter: The Jets rushed six, including Adams again, while defensive end Henry Anderson swiped his way quickly past right tackle Bobby Massie.

Trubisky had receiver Anthony Miller open to his right, but he took off and outran Adams for the first down.

“That was a good job by him,” Nagy said. “They played good defense there, and he made a play with his legs.”

** Second-and-11 from the Jets’ 23 with 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter: The Jets rushed four but defensive lineman Nathan Shepard beat rookie left guard James Daniels. With Shepard at his feet, Trubisky stepped into his throw for a 10-yard completion to receiver Josh Bellamy.

** Second-and-six from the Jets’ 40 at 8:47 in the fourth quarter: The Jets rushed four but linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu got inside of left tackle Charles Leno Jr.’s block.

With Attaochu at his feet, Trubisky stepped up in the pocket, kept his eyes down the field and completed a 10-yard pass to receiver Anthony Miller.

Grounding the Jets

The Bears picked the perfect game to rest outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who still is considered day-to-day with his right-ankle injury.

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t have starting receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa because of injuries, and it clearly affected their offense.

It was a short-handed effort that was reminiscent of the Bears’ games last season when Tre McBride and Tanner Gentry were their top receivers. The Jets also didn’t have center Spencer Long and running back Bilal Powell (injured reserve) available.

In other words, the Jets looked overmatched. Darnold’s best receiving threat was Jermaine Kearse, who made only three catches on 10 targets for 30 yards.

The Bears’ pass rush didn’t dominate. Outside linebackers Leonard Floyd and Aaron Lynch didn’t have a quarterback hit, while special-teamer Sherrick McManis was used as as rusher in the final minutes.

But the pass rush affected Darnold’s timing on some throws, but it didn’t need to be overwhelming because their coverage was excellent against a banged-up receiving corps.

The Bears forced six three-and-outs over the first three quarters, which included the help of three false starts by the Jets and two holding penalties that were declined.

More on Floyd

Floyd’s stat line included only two tackles but he was noticeable on tape.

As Nagy said, Floyd was “flying around everywhere.” He did stop running back Isaiah Crowell for no gain in the second quarter.

Floyd’s best rush arguably came in the fourth quarter on third-and-13 from the Jets’ 37. He looped inside of Lynch and flushed Darnold out of the pocket for a throwaway.

That said, Floyd still is searching for his first sack this season.

“Once you get that first one, hopefully, those other ones start picking up,” Nagy said. “[But] I’m more than fine with where he’s at. He’s a big part of this defense.”

Stopping the run

The Bears’ defense, meanwhile, did dominate against the run. They put pressure on Darnold to perform by limiting Crowell to 25 yards on 13 carries and Trenton Cannon to 10 on six.

It all started up front with defensive linemen Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols and Roy Robertson-Harris. The foursome was involved in 14 tackles.

The Bears had a better rotation for them, too. Hicks, in particular, was preserved. He was on the field for only 70 percent of the Bears’ defensive plays.

It was a significant difference from the previous two weeks: 92 percent vs. Patriots and 82 percent vs. the Dolphins.

The best defender

Nickel back Bryce Callahan was one of the Bears’ best players against the Jets. He also was a big part of the game plan, too. He was on the field for all but one of their defensive snaps.

Callahan excelled in important moments. Two of his three pass breakups came on third downs in coverage against Kearse.

He also nearly ended an entire Jets possession by himself in the fourth quarter before safety Eddie Jackson’s unnecessary-roughness penalty extended it.

On back-to-back plays, Callahan sacked Darnold on first down — it was his third blitz of the game — and then broke up a pass to tight end Jordan Leggett on second down.

Callahan also prevented receiver Deontay Burnett from scoring on his 29-yard reception by not over-pursuing the play. Cornerback Kyle Fuller failed to intercept the pass on a mistimed jump, while safety Adrian Amos missed his tackle on Burnett.