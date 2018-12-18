These five Bears are worthy Pro Bowl selections, and here’s why

Sometimes you need to salute folks for jobs well done.

So here’s to the five Bears players named Tuesday night to the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl.

Take a bow, linebacker Khalil Mack, cornerback Kyle Fuller, safety Eddie Jackson, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, and return man Tarik Cohen.

The five absolutely deserve inclusion in this season’s all-star game, joining the best of the best from 28 other league teams. (The Bills, Bucs and Raiders had no selections).

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775192776

Khalil Mack, well, what can you say? There were basically two Bears defenses in the recent past: the one before Mack arrived in September, and the one after.

The one before consisted of last year’s defense that finished ninth overall and 11thagainst the run. This year the Bears defense is third overall and second in rushing defense.

Impact? Consider that in Mack’s first game with the Bears he had three tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

His Bears arrival changed Las Vegas oddsmakers’ formulas.

“I definitely have upgraded the Bears the most from the beginning of the season,” Don Best Sports oddsmaker Kenny White said recently. White moved the Bears to No. 5 in his power rankings, up 20 spots from the pre-Mack era.

Fuller? He signed a huge contract last off-season, and often when that happens it means the player relaxes and does the, Hey-I’m-set-for-life routine.

Not Fuller. His tackling has been outstanding and his pass coverage off the charts. His seven interceptions is tied for the league lead.

Anybody who has watched Tarik Cohen in action has to be a fan. The 5-6, 179-pound waterbug is every little guy who has ever had to fight huge odds and become a victor. There are players in the NFL who weigh roughly twice as much as he, and there are players more than a foot taller. But the runt from Bunn, N.C., by way of smallish, historically black North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, has shocked everyone with his running prowess against the monsters he faces each Sunday.

The former track star can do a backflip and catch a pass (check You Tube), and his 405 yards rushing (second on the Bears) and 710 yards receiving (first) show his versatility. His seven TDs lead the Bears in scoring (not counting Cody Parkey’s kicking).

Akeim Hicks, 6-5, 332 pounds, has been a load on the defensive line, scaring the bejeezus out of opposing quarterbacks. Even if he doesn’t get a sack, he moves the O-line backwards just with his power, opening lanes for fellow defenders.

And don’t forget he honored legendary Bears big man William ”The Refrigerator” Perry when he lined up in the coach Matt Nagy’s ”Freezer’’ formation against the Giants three weeks ago and rumbled one yard for a critical fourth down touchdown.

Free safety Eddie Jackson is magic on pass coverage. A big hitter, he also has the gift of intuition to anticipate foe’s plays when lesser safeties would be standing flat-footed.

You would never guess that he’s a near-skinny 6-0, 174 pounds the way he dominates a big man’s game. His six interceptions and one fumble recovery for 146 return yards and three TDs are crazy stats, with two games yet to play.

Congrats to all you worthy Pro Bowl Bears.

Don’t stop.