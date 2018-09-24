As Bears try to find run game, Jordan Howard heads backward

Fourteen of Jordan Howard’s 24 carries went for two yards or fewer Sunday.

Four went backward, for negative yards.

Monday, coach Matt Nagy said both the Bears’ offense and the Cardinals’ defense was to blame for the constant stalemates — and worse.

“Those negative runs, they can sting, now,” he said. “So, you got to make sure you limit those, because next thing you know it’s second-and-15 and you’re in a hole. So, those are the ones that if you’re going to call a run play and you get minus-five yards, that doesn’t do much for a play-caller.”

Bears running back Jordan Howard runs Sunday. | Rick Scuteri, AP photo

Howard, who finished with 24 carries for 61 yards, averaged 2.5 yards per carry for the second-straight game. He averaged 5.5 yards in the season opener.

The Bears need to figure out how to run it better.

“I like where our guys are at right now — again we’re kind of figuring out what are the best type of runs for us in this offense,” Nagy said. “And as we do that I thought it was good to get Jordan going a little bit, and again though with 24 carries we’d like to have some more yards.”