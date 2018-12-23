Bears vs. 49ers: Live updates and game highlights for Week 16

Bears 0, 49ers 0: The big pass won’t lead to points after the drive stalls, then Cody Parkey misses from 37 yards. That’s the seventh missed field goal of the season for the Bears’ kicker … and naturally the broadcast brought up Robbie Gould right afterwards.

Bears 0, 49ers 0: A beauty! Mitch Trubisky goes deep on the Bears’ second drive to hit Allen Robinson over the top for 43 yards. The quarterback put it right where he needed to avoid the risk of a turnover and Robinson made the leaping catch worthy of his tag as the team’s highest-paid receiver. Unfortunately, Robinson also came immediately off the field and into the medical tent after the play, so hopefully he’s okay.

Bears 0, 49ers 0: The Bears open the game with possession but are forced to settle for a punt into the end zone after stalling near midfield. Allen Robinson, Joshua Bellamy and Trey Burton were targeted, and the only rushing attempt went to Taquan Mizzell.

Before the game

The Bears already accomplished their biggest goal for the 2018 regular season by winning the NFC North last weekend, but their quest for a first-round bye in the postseason continues Sunday against the 49ers.

If the team can win its final two games of the year to finish 12-4, it’ll put pressure on the Rams to win out in order to hang onto their spot as the NFC’s second seed.

A strong second half from the Bears, including a Week 14 win over Los Angeles on “Sunday Night Football,” has positioned them to potentially leapfrog into a first-round bye. However, the team needs to win its final two games of the season and have the Rams lose at least one of their final two games. It’s a series of events that’s not necessarily likely to pass, but with the Rams sputtering in recent weeks and the Bears having won seven of their past eight, the possibility is there.

The 49ers stand as a key figure in what happens from here. They host the Bears this weekend before traveling to L.A. for a Week 17 matchup against the Rams. With rookie quarterback Nick Mullens leading them to back-to-back wins over the Broncos and Seahawks, they seem to be trending upward right now. It’s possible they play a spoiler here one way or another, either by beating the Bears to clinch the bye for the Rams, or by beating the Rams to open the door for the Bears to pass them.

All of that provides some intrigue to the Bears’ late-afternoon trip to the Bay Area, even if their seeding is likely set.

How to watch Bears vs. 49ers

Time: 3:05 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports Go