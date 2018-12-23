No sacks, but Bears OLB Khalil Mack still stands out in return to Bay Area

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack wasn’t able to celebrate his return to the Bay Area with a sack of 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens on Sunday.

But simply being back in California still made him a headliner, one who met with a gaggle of Bay Area reporters inside the Bears’ locker room after a 14-9 victory at Levi’s Stadium.

‘‘That was so long ago,’’ the typically soft-spoken Mack said of his time with the Raiders. ‘‘In the end, I’m here now. Got 11 wins. Ready to get 12.’’

The 49ers, of course, had an offer on the table to acquire Mack, too. But the Raiders apparently preferred the Bears’ deal — and the idea of trading him to the Midwest instead of across San Francisco Bay.

Bears OLB Khalil Mack had three QB hits against the 49ers. | Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Since then, Mack has helped transform a solid Bears defense into a special one. He has 12½ sacks in 13 games; the Raiders have 12 as a team entering their 15th game Monday against the Broncos.

‘‘In that situation, you don’t really have a choice,’’ said Mack, who had one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits against the 49ers, according to press-box statisticians. ‘‘At the same time, it’s definitely God working in mysterious ways. Blessed to be in this situation, for sure.’’

Mack was asked to compare the Bears’ camaraderie to what he experienced with the Raiders.

‘‘Those are my brothers over there, as well,’’ Mack said. ‘‘[I] put in four years of hard work with those guys, built relationships with their families and their friends. You can’t really compare camaraderie; it’s a brotherhood in both locker rooms. But I’m here now, and these are my new brothers.’’

The Bears will be in the playoffs, too. The Raiders, meanwhile, are 3-11 and looking at a massive rebuild. Mack and the Raiders lost to the Texans in the wild-card round in 2016.

‘‘We’re just preparing for another week and getting ready for Minnesota [next week],’’ Mack said. ‘‘Ultimately, you have the end goal to get to the big game.’’