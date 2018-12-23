Bears-49ers: S Deon Bush to start for injured Eddie Jackson

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Deon Bush will start at safety for Pro Bowl player Eddie Jackson against the 49ers.

The Bears officially ruled safety Eddie Jackson and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch inactive on Sunday. One day earlier, they ruled them out when they left both at home, rather than flying to the Bay Area. The Bears optimistic that Jackson, who sprained his right ankle last week, and Lynch, who sprained his right elbow, will be healthy in time fo the playoffs.

Healthy scratches for the Bears include former first round pick Kevin White; quarterback Tyler Bray; offensive tackle Rashaad Coward, receiver Javon Wims and defensive lineman Nick Williams.

Rookie Kylie Fitts, whom the Bears drafted in the sixth round, will be active and serve as outside linebacker depth Isaiah Irving.