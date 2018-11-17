Bears activate former second-rounder Adam Shaheen off injured reserve

The Bears are getting a new weapon for their biggest game of the year: tight end Adam Shaheen, who they activated from injured reserve Saturday.

To make room, the Bears put tight end Dion Sims, who remained in concussion protocol two weeks after he was first hurt in the Bears’ win against the Bills, on IR.

Shaheen will make his 2018 debut against the Vikings three months to the day after he injured his right foot and ankle in the Bears’ preseason game against the Broncos. He started the season on IR and had a cast on his right foot for seven weeks. Once it was removed, he set about regaining mobility in his foot and ankle before he could return to practice. Shaheen said he spent “countless hours of rehab,” including acupuncture and cupping, to get his range of motion back.

Shaheen practiced for the first time Nov. 7, opening a three-week window in which the Bears had to either take him off IR or keep him there for the rest of the season.

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen works on the field during training camp. Nam Y. Huh | AP photo

Saturday’s move wasn’t a surprise — coach Matt Nagy said Friday he was hopeful that Shaheen could return. Saving him for the Lions game on Thanksgiving wouldn’t have had much practice benefit, as the Bears will only have one light practice between Sunday night and Thursday.

A second-round pick in 2017, Shaheen had only 12 catches for 127 yards last season as he adjusted to the chasm between Div. II Ashland and the NFL. At 6-5, 270 pounds, the Bears consider Shaheen a unique red-zone threat.

Nagy acknowledged Friday that placing Sims on IR was possibility, saying the Bears would “keep every option open with that.”