Bears activate rookie WR Javon Wims for Buccaneers game

Javon Wims will make his NFL debut Sunday as the Bears try to fill in for the loss of Anthony Miller.

The rookie seventh-round pick was inactive the first three games. He’ll play Sunday, but it’s unclear how much — Bears coach Matt Nagy listed Josh Bellamy and Kevin White as players who would probably be above him in line to replace Miller, who dislocated his shoulder last week.

On Friday, Miller and cornerbacks Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper were ruled out. Amukamara and Cooper have hamstring injuries.

Also inactive for the Bears against the Bucs: outside linebackers Isaiah Irvining and Kylie Fitts, tackle Rashaad Coward and defensive lineman Nick Williams.

Bears receiver Javon Wims was inactive the first three games. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

Wims impressed in the preseason, catching 15 passes for a team-high 227 yards and one touchdown. He’d served as the team’s sixth receiver the last three weeks, making him inactive on game days.