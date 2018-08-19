With Adam Shaheen injured, Bears must lean on tight end depth

DENVER — A linebacker followed running back Taquan Mizzell out of the backfield, so Chase Daniel knew the Broncos were playing man coverage Saturday night. The plan was still to throw the ball to Mizzell — he was the No. 1 option — when he saw tight end Ben Braunecker sprint off the line of scrimmage, to his right.

“I saw something flash,” Daniel said. “I saw Ben beat his guy clean off the line and run a great route. He had him beat, and he was easy to throw to when he was that wide open.”

Braunecker released past linebacker Keishawn Bierria on a corner route, catching a 12-yard touchdown on the first play after the two-minute warning.

It proved to be game-winner in a 24-23 victory that was more Pyrrhic than promising. Tight end Adam Shaheen hurt his right ankle when he rolled it along the right sideline on the first drive of the game. Coach Matt Nagy said after the game he didn’t believe it was broken, and Shaheen used crutches to move around the Bears’ locker room. He was due to receive further tests Sunday.

Bears tight end Ben Braunecker scores a touchdown as Denver Broncos linebacker Keishawn Bierria defends during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday. | David Zalubowski, AP photo

A position thought to be the Bears’ deepest took a significant hit, three weeks before the start of the regular season.

Braunecker and Daniel Brown, a pass-first veteran, will go from special teams possibilities to, at least for now, cogs in the Bears’ offense behind Trey Burton and the block-first Dion Sims.

“They’re nice-sized guys and they have good wiggle,” Nagy said of Brown and Braunecker. “They’re very agile and you can create matchups on linebackers. They have some size versus safeties and they have some speed versus linebackers. They understand how important the ‘new tight end’ is in this offense but they also understand if that is the case and you are thrusted into that role, you have to be able to block, too.”

Braunecker, a third-year player from Harvard, had one catch for 12 yards. Brown, a converted wideout the Bears claimed from the Ravens two years ago, had one for 11. With Shaheen out, Brown played half the Bears’ 80 snaps, while Braunecker played 38.

“I think we just have a really athletic tight end room overall,” Daniel said. “They made some plays [Saturday]. They were pretty good. It just shows. In practice, they have been making plays when given opportunities.”

Brown ranks second on the Bears with 101 preseason receiving yards on six catches. Braunecker has two catches for 32 yards. Neither offer the upside of Shaheen, the second-round pick from 2017 who Nagy said has physical traits that remind him of Rob Gronkowski.

Shaheen caught only 12 passes for 127 yards as a rookie before missing the final three games due to injury. But after adjusting to the NFL from Div. II Ashland last year, Shaheen has having a strong training camp. The Bears envisioned him as a jump-ball option in the end zone, but also appreciated the strides he’d made in route-running precision.

“It was a big (loss),” said Burton, the Bears’ main pass-catching tight end, who led all players with 45 receiving yards on four catches. “But fortunately I think Dion Sims is coming back soon, so that will help as well.”

Sims, who will be the team’s featured blocking tight end, back soon. He missed the last two preseason games with a concussion, but traveled to Denver for Saturday’s contest, a good sign.

“They’re pretty deep in the tight ends room,” starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “And they’re a smart group, so you can really plug them in at any time and they’ll do exactly what you need to do. We’ve got a lot of athleticism at the tight position and they get open and know the offense well, so that’s what you want from that group.”