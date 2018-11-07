Bears’ Adam Shaheen excited for ‘chance to play in the back half of the season’

Adam Shaheen was set to return to practice Wednesday for the first time since hurting his right foot and ankle Aug. 18, opening up a three-week window for the Bears to activate the tight end from injured reserve.

“I’m excited I’ll get a chance to play in the back half of the season,” Shaheen said.

After being injured in the Bears’ preseason game against the Broncos, the Bears’ 2017 second-round pick had a cast on his right foot for seven weeks. Once it was removed, he set about regaining mobility in his foot and ankle before he could return to practice.

“It had been locked up for seven weeks,” Shaheen said. “It hadn’t moved. It needed the time to get that back ….

Bears tight end Adam Shaheen warms up before the Jets game. | Nam Y. Huh/AP photo

“Just countless hours of rehab and stretching it out … exercises, acupuncture, cupping, just to try to get that motion back.”

While head coach Matt Nagy wouldn’t rule out his participation Sunday against the Lions, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride said Monday that he likely wouldn’t be able to return to game action after only three days of practice.

“I don’t believe so,” Gilbride said, “but that’s not my call.”

The injury was particularly frustrating to Shaheen, who had begun to shine in the preseason. He had only 12 catches for 127 yards in 13 games as a rookie.

“I thought that he was really, he was one of those guys that was progressing pretty fast,” Nagy said. “So it’ll be exciting to get him back out there and see exactly where he’s at.”

The Bears continue to be enamored with the 6-5, 270-pounder’s potential as a red zone option.

“Me and Adam have a great connection from last year,” quarterback Mitch Trubisky said. “[He’s] obviously a big target and runs good routes for his size and can separate. He’s just a mismatch problem across the board for linebackers and safeties, and when you get a corner on him as well, his size is just too much to handle.

“Getting him back will just open things up even more for this offense. And he’s another option for this option to be even more dynamic.”

The Bears need a second pass-catching option at tight end. While Trey Burton is third on the team with 29 catches for 371 yards, only one other tight end has caught a ball this year. Dion Sims has two catches for nine yards, and is still in concussion protocol after getting hurt Sunday.

“He’s a huge target and can run fast with very soft, natural hands,” Gilbride said of Shaheen. “He’s a pass-catching tight end who can also block in line and on the perimeter.”