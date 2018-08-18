Bears TE Adam Shaheen carted to locker room with right ankle injury

DENVER — Tight end Adam Shaheen, whose strong training camp had made the position one of the Bears’ strongest, injured his right ankle on the team’s first drive of the season Saturday night.

He limped to the sideline, where he was examined by Bears trainers. He stood up in pain behind the bench near the 50-yard line, and was eventually carted off the field to the locker room. The Bears listed him as doubtful to return.

Shaheen was hit by Broncos quarterback Isaac Yiadom — who was flagged for lowering his helmet. The tight end was staggered for a second and caught his right ankle in the turf as he went to plant his feet.

Foot in turf pic.twitter.com/TfGoueJyCR Bears tight end Adam Shaheen is tackled by Bengals linebacker Hardy Nickerson in the first half Thursday | Frank Victores, AP photo — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) August 19, 2018

The second-year tight end had three catches for 53 yards in the Bears’ previous preseason game against the Bengals.