Patriots coach Bill Belichick: ex-pupil Akiem Hicks a ‘very disruptive player’

The best play a Bears defender made Sunday came on the Dolphins’ 70th snap.

On third-and-goal from the one, with a touchdown needed to end the game in overtime, the Dolphins handed off out of the shotgun to Kenyan Drake, who was lined up to the right of quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Akiem Hicks, lined up over the right guard, shoved Jesse Davis inside, toward the center, and hit the Dolphins running back head on. The ball came loose. Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman recovered it.

“He really came off the ball with power, knocked the line of scrimmage back, got the back, knocked it out,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “It was a tremendous play.“

Playing his first game after being ejected from the Buccaneers blowout for making contact with an official, Hicks didn’t see the result. He was face-first in the Hard Rock Stadium grass, in pain and exhausted from playing in the sticky South Florida heat.

“We had our backs against the wall,” Hicks, the Bears’ star defensive end, said Thursday. “You just let it loose. … I think everybody knew what type of situation we were in and everybody did their best to make the play, and it just happened to come my way.”

In an alternate universe, Hicks would be doing the same for the Patriots.

In the hours before Hicks accepted a two-year deal to join the Bears in March 2016, he spoke with Bill Belichick on the phone. The head coach wanted him to stay with the Patriots, who traded tight end Michael Hoomanawanui for him during the previous season.

Hicks will face the Patriots for the first time in the regular season Sunday, although he was on the Bears team that traveled to Foxborough, Mass., for joint practices and a preseason game in August 2016.

“I really enjoyed my time there,” Hicks said. “I really enjoyed Coach Belichick, no matter what [the media says] about how quiet he is. I think he’s a great guy and a great coach in this league. He helped me out tremendously.”

Belichick can appreciate what Hicks has become since. After playing out the first year of his Bears contract, he signed a four-year, $48 million deal to stay even longer.

“What he does, is, he’s hard to block,” Belichick said. “It doesn’t make any difference what the play is, you can run to him and he’s hard to block. You can run away from him, and he makes tackles for loss on the backside.

“He’s quick and can get around those blocks when there’s more space back there because everybody is going to the front side. He can power rush. He can rush the edges with his quickness. He’s a very, very disruptive player.”

Fangio knows what Hicks can do, too — and thinks there’s another level still awaiting him.

“I think he can do more than he does,” he said. “But I like the way he plays and I like him as a guy, and I think he’s still got more that he can do.”