Bears DE Akiem Hicks ejected from Buccaneers game for pushing official

Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick throws as Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks pressures him during the first half. | David Banks/ AP photo

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks was ejected from Sunday’s game for pushing an official.

The play came after Eddie Jackson’s interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s pass with about two minutes left in first half and the Bears ahead, 35-3.

Hicks was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. Television replay footage, at an awkward angle, showed Hicks near an official in the aftermath of the play. Hicks had been locked up with a Buccaneers defender after the whistle.

The defensive end has been one of the Bears’ best players this season. Earlier Sunday, he recorded his third sack of the year.

Hicks will face a fine of $33,425, per the league’s rule structure, and perhaps even a suspension. Last year, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was suspended one game for leaving the sideline, running on the field and shoving an official. He appealed but the suspension was not overturned.

The Bears’ next game, after the bye, is in Miami on Oct. 14.