Bears DE Akiem Hicks won’t be suspended for shoving official

Defensive end Akiem Hicks will not be suspended for the Bears’ next game, sources said Wednesday, after he was ejected from Sunday’s game for pushing an official.

Hicks still figures to be fined. The league’s rule structure dictates a $33,425 fine for first-time offenders.

Referee Jerome Boger told a pool reporter Sunday that Hicks was tossed after pushing Mike Carr, the down judge who was trying to separate the defensive end and Buccaneers guard Ali Marpet in the aftermath of Eddie Jackson’s interception.

He was told to leave the bench. Upon departing, he threw his jersey and pads into the Soldier Field crowd.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks throws his pads into the stands after being ejected from Sunday's game. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“[Carr] had the player separated and the situation was resolved,” referee Jerome Boger told a pool reporter. “And then here the defender comes back to restart or instigate it all over again. …“It was just a deliberate act, when he knew the official was there in between.”

Hicks has been one of the Bears’ defensive stars through four games, totaling three sacks.

After a bye week, the Bears play the Dolphins on Oct. 14.