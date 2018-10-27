Bears don’t expect WR Allen Robinson to play because of groin injury, per report

Bears receiver Allen Robinson signals a first down against the Packers in Week 1. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bears don’t expect receiver Allen Robinson to play Sunday because of a groin injury, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Saturday night.

Robinson was limited Friday after missing the previous two days’ practices because of the malady. Robinson’s groin has bothered him for weeks. He was limited in practice twice and missed a third practice leading into the Patriots game. He removed himself for the last three series against the Patriots when the injury flared up.

Robinson said Friday that he felt better than he did the week before.

“I feel good,” he said. “Just taking it day-by-day and trying to improve.”

The Bears will announce their list of inactive players at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

If Robinson does not play Sunday, the Bears figure to promote seventh-round pick Javon Wims to the active roster. Wims’ lone target this season came against the Buccaneers. Kevin White and Josh Bellamy figure to get more action, too.

Coach Matt Nagy compared the two Friday, saying Bellamy can play all three receiver positions while White, who plays mostly the ‘X’ spot, has ideal size.

“I just think the easiest way to answer that is that they’re a little bit different,” he said. “With the difference being that one plays three positions and the other plays one, so having somebody that plays more positions there’s more flexibility there.”