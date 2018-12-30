Bears WR Allen Robinson, S Eddie Jackson out vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson won’t play in the Bears’ finale Sunday.

The news was no surprise; both players were listed as doubtful. Robinson didn’t practice all week after hurting his ribs against the 49ers. Jackson, a Pro Bowl player, hasn’t practiced in the two weeks since he sprained his ankle intercepting Aaron Rodgers. The Bears hope both can return for the playoffs.

Former first-round pick Kevin White and rookie Javon Wims are active. Both will fill in at receiver with Robinson out.

Outside linebacker Aaron Lynch, who has a sprained right elbow, was ruled out Saturday after he didn’t travel with the team.

Guard Kyle Long, who was activated Saturday, will play Sunday.

Other inactive Bears for Sunday’s game against the Vikings: fullback Michael Burton, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward, tight end Daniel Brown and defensive end Nick Williams.