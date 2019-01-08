In Bears’ most critical moments Sunday, Allen Robinson lived up to top billing

When Ryan Pace first spoke publicly about his big-money free agent signing, the Bears general manager described why he wanted Allen Robinson.

“He’s just a big target that knows how to get open,” Pace said in March, after handing Robinson a three-year, $42 million deal as he was coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. “He’s a savvy route runner that can set guys up.”

Robinson did just that Sunday. With a minute left in the third quarter, he baited Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox on a perfect slant-and-go. When quarterback Mitch Trubisky pump-faked, Maddox bit, leaving Robinson to streak down the field and eventually catch a 45-yard pass. It was his longest catch of the season — and could have gone for more, had Robinson not stumbled a bit upon making the reception.

It was his second catch in as many plays, and the start of a dominant 17 minutes of football. Over the Bears’ final four possession of the game — and, as it turns out, the season — Robinson caught five passes on six targets for 112 yards.

He scored the Bears’ only offensive touchdown in their 16-15 loss, a 22-yard catch six minutes into the fourth quarter. When they needed him most, on the game’s final drive, Robinson caught a 25-yard pass and then an eight-yarder to set up Cody Parkey’s ultimately fruitless field goal attempt.

Robinson’s numbers in his first season don’t jump off the page. In Matt Nagy’s egalitarian offense, perhaps they never will. But there was no doubt, at the Bears’ most critical point of the season, that Robinson was their No. 1 receiver.

His 143 receiving yards Sunday set a Bears postseason record, surpassing Willie Gault’s 129 in Super Bowl XX. His 10 catches tied Matt Forte’s record, set eight years ago.

For the criticism aimed at Pace over his Parkey signing, let it be said that his two biggest acquisitions of the offseason — outside linebacker Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson — lived up to their billing.

A groin injury cost Robinson two games and hampered him in two more. He sat out the season finale with a ribs injury. Still, he finished with 754 receiving yards on 55 catches. His 58 receiving yards per game was the second-best number of his career.

Add in his postseason performance, and Robinson totaled 897 receiving yards, more than any receiver did during a single year of the John Fox era.

Robinson thinks he’ll only get better. After tearing his left knee in Week 1 of the 2017 season, he spent last offseason recovering. This year will have no such limitations.

“Just being able to go into OTAs and training camp and having that time period to be at 100 percent,” he said. “To be able to condition myself for a whole season, just being able to prepare a lot better. Being able to not being just worried about getting back on the field … Being able to do that at 100 percent and getting those 100 percent quality reps is going to be big.”

Knowing Nagy’s system will, too.

“We all know the plays, we all know the checks,” Robinson said. “And I think that’s what makes it so much more exciting now. April 3rd of last year we were just trying to figure out the formations and where to get lined up and who was going to be where, just real vanilla stuff.

“Now being able to see where we left off at in a pretty intensive game-plan, seeing how guys handle that, to have a core of our group back. To be able to kind of break that down and move on from there is definitely big for us. It’s very big.”