Bears WR Allen Robinson misses practice with groin injury

One day after being limited in practice with a groin injury, receiver Allen Robinson sat out altogether on Thursday.

Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the injury earlier in the day.

“I think he felt it a little bit in the game — but nothing too crazy,” he said. “And then over in practice [we’re] just trying to be cautious, that’s all.”

Robinson, whom the Bears signed to a three-year, $42 million deal in March, has 24 catches for 281 yards this season.

His caught a 12-yard touchdown pass on a slant route against the Dolphins, scoring for the second time in as many games. The Bears will set their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Patriots on Friday.