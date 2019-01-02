Bears’ Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller back; Eddie Jackson sits

The Bears got their receivers back Wednesday.

They’re still waiting on their Pro Bowl safety.

Wideout Allen Robinson returned to practice for the first time since hurting his ribs 10 days ago while making a catch against the Rams. Two receivers who were hurt Sunday in Minnesota — rookie Anthony Miller dislocated his left shoulder and Taylor Gabriel bruised his ribs — also practiced in full as the Bears prepare for their playoff game against the Eagles.

“They’re in a good spot right now with us,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said before practice. “So I just want to monitor that and see where each one of those guys are at, day to day. I feel good where they’re at right now.”

Safety Eddie Jackson, who sprained his right ankle after a Week 15 interception of Aaron Rodgers, did not practice. So did Aaron Lynch, who sprained his right elbow in the same game.

Nagy has said for two weeks he hoped both would play in the postseason.

He still appears optimistic about Jackson, who was named to his first Pro Bowl last month.

“It’s one of those deals where I gotta make sure what he’s telling us, and where he’s at physically … ” he said. “If he’s in a good spot and he can go, then we’ll do that. If he’s not, then we’ll have to make that decision.”

The Bears also listed guard Kyle Long on their injury report with an ankle problem, but said he practiced in full. Long hopes to play the entire game Sunday.