Bears announce training camp schedule, start times

The Bears report to training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais on July 19, and will hold their first open-to-the-public two days later.

The team announced the dates and times of their open practices Thursday. All practices start at 8:15 a.m., with doors opening at 7:30 a.m, except for the last practice, which will be held at Ward Field, the 2,500-seat stadium next door. That practice begins at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets are free but must be acquired in advance at ChicagoBears.com/camp.

Practices open to the public are:

Saturday, July 21

Sunday, July 22

Monday, July 23

Thursday, July 26

Friday, July 27

Saturday, July 28

Monday, July 30

Saturday, Aug. 4

Sunday, Aug. 5

Monday, Aug. 6

Saturday, Aug. 11 (Ward Field at 7:10 p.m.)