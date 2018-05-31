Bears announce training camp schedule, start times
The Bears report to training camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais on July 19, and will hold their first open-to-the-public two days later.
The team announced the dates and times of their open practices Thursday. All practices start at 8:15 a.m., with doors opening at 7:30 a.m, except for the last practice, which will be held at Ward Field, the 2,500-seat stadium next door. That practice begins at 7:10 p.m.
Tickets are free but must be acquired in advance at ChicagoBears.com/camp.
Practices open to the public are:
Saturday, July 21
Sunday, July 22
Monday, July 23
Thursday, July 26
Friday, July 27
Saturday, July 28
Monday, July 30
Saturday, Aug. 4
Sunday, Aug. 5
Monday, Aug. 6
Saturday, Aug. 11 (Ward Field at 7:10 p.m.)