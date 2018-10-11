After going ‘million miles an hour’ while hurt, Bears WR Anthony Miller is back

Bears receiver Anthony Miller practiced in full for the second-straight day Thursday, further clearing the way for his return three weeks after dislocating his left shoulder.

“He’s a guy that, he was a million miles an hour last week when he was down, and it was good to see,” offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said. “For a young guy like that, took some shots, he wasn’t comfortable with not playing. And so that’s a good thing. “

As was the case Wednesday, Marcus Cooper sat out with a hamstring injury, while fellow cornerback Prince Amukamara was limited because of the same malady.

Left guard Eric Kush was limited with a neck injury that coach Matt Nagy said was the result of “stingers” he suffered during games. He said the injury had nothing to do with Kush and rookie James Daniels alternating series against the Buccaneers.