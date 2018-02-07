Bears’ approach to hiring Matt Nagy stands out after Josh McDaniels fiasco

A month ago Thursday, Matt Nagy agreed to terms with the Bears, flew to Chicago on a chartered jet with general manager Ryan Pace and then signed his contract to be the Bears’ next coach.

Of course, things didn’t go as smoothly for the Colts, who were once considered serious competition for Nagy.

In a development that rocked the NFL, Josh McDaniels backed out of his deal with the Colts and opted stay with the Patriots as their offensive coordinator.

It was a bad look for the Colts and their general manager Chris Ballard — and a worse one for McDaniels.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace, left, poses with Matt Nagy. (AP)

But the entire fiasco puts the Bears’ own coaching search in a positive light, and that’s nearly two decades after they were in a similar situation with Dave McGinnis in 1999.

Here’s a look back at some of Bears’ messaging after hiring Nagy and what it means now:

Conviction and connection

What Pace said: “To me, it was very conclusive at the end. And that was a great feeling, to be able to have so much conviction in this decision because of everything that we’ve done and the process that we’ve gone through.”

What we think: Pace is confident in his own evaluations and is unapologetic when he acts on his beliefs, whether it was trading up for Mitch Trubisky or Leonard Floyd or hiring Nagy.

Pace and McDaniels connected during their interview on Jan. 5. McDaniels said last week before the Super Bowl that Pace was “tremendous” and “very well-prepared” and that the Bears’ entire presentation was “great.”

In a way, McDaniels surprised the Bears, but they still left with their apprehensions about his willingness to leave the Patriots.

Acting fast

What Pace said: “Having George [McCaskey] and Ted [Phillips] by my side was valuable because it allowed us in that moment, when we did come to that conclusion, it was: ‘Hey, let’s go.’ ”



What we think: The Bears were criticized for the involvement of McCaskey and Phillips, but their participation allowed Pace to act quickly once he made his choice.

For Pace, that happened with Nagy during a private dinner – one that happened hours after their morning interview and included only their wives. It also took place after the Colts met with Nagy.

With Ballard having worked with Nagy in Kansas City, the Bears sensed that they had to act fast with Nagy following their interview if he emerged as their favorite.

The Colts’ search was different. Owner Jim Irsay reportedly wasn’t involved until their second interview with McDaniels, which occurred during the off week before the Super Bowl.

The Bears were certain of the uncertainty surrounding McDaniels. They also understood that hiring McDaniels likely also involved waiting, therefore creating more uncertainty, especially for staffing.

Pace also felt better about Nagy. It started with his extensive research. They then connected in the interview.

By hiring Nagy a week after firing John Fox, the Bears were able to secure the return of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and lure well-respected offensive line coach Harry Hiestand out of Notre Dame within a matter of days.

Feeling right



What Nagy said: “I respect the heck out of Chris. He’s going to do a great job there in Indianapolis. He respects me and understands my decision. For me, he just wants the best for my family and for me in a business decision. But it was just a feel. And I know where we’re at here. It felt good.”



What we think: Did the Bears steal Nagy from the Colts? Not exactly. The Colts never offered Nagy their head-coaching job.

Then again, the conviction and quickness of the Bears’ decision-making also deterred it.

Nagy not only won over the Bears, but they won over him. It helped to have the same vision for Trubisky, but Nagy also felt comfortable with his “feel” for the Bears and Pace.

