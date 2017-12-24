Bears avoid banana peel, keep Browns winless at sparse Soldier Field

Three men from the east — 350 miles directly east of here, at least— came bearing gifts in the Bears’ 20-3 Christmas Eve afternoon win Sunday at a snowy Soldier Field.

First, the Browns’ DeShone Kizer threw an interception directly to Kyle Fuller in the end zone in the second quarter.

Then, on the first play of the second half, Carl Nassib was flagged for being offsides on an interception that first overall pick Myles Garrett returned to the Bears’ 5.

Finally, late in the third quarter, Browns receiver Rashard Higgings fumbled a ball into the end zone, where it was recovered by Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara.

Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson celebrate the former's interception Sunday. (Getty Images)

The result: the Bears survived the ultimate banana peel game Sunday against the winless Browns. The optics weren’t good, though — and it had nothing to do wth the 6-3 halftime lead. The Bears had 17,539 no-shows, selling 58,786 tickets but saying only 41,257 fans had actually shown up. The team will certainly point to Christmas Eve afternoon and a snowstorm as culprits, but there’s no questioning the fan apathy in likely the last home game of John Fox’s Bears career.

If Fox is fired at the end of the year, he is at least guaranteed of avoiding Abe Gibron’s franchise mark for worst record by a head coach.

The Bears didn’t make it look easy at the first. A Jordan Howard run on third-and-goal from the 2 gave the Bears a first-quarter lead, but poor footing and a decimated offensive line to only 112 first-half yards on 27 plays. The Browns scored their only points on a Zane Gonzalez field goal with 1 second left in the half.

It looked like the third quarter would start a disaster, too, until the offsides flag saved rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky from an interception. Instead, the Bears got the ball back at their own 45 and scored four plays later on a 16-yard Howard run.

After forcing a punt, the Bears scored on a 12-play, 66-yard drive, highlighted by a rare Fox gamble. After he challenged the spot of the ball following a 13-yard Tarik Cohen catch, the Bears faced fourth-and-1 at the Browns 15. Rather than kick a field goal to go up 13, he went for it — and Howard ran for eight yards. Two plays later, Trubisky ran a draw play for a 4-yard touchdown.

Trubisky went 14-for-23 for 193 yards, with no interceptions or touchdowns.