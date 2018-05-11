Bears being cautious with second-round pick Anthony Miller’s foot

Receiver Anthony Miller, a second-round draft pick, did individual work but didn’t participate in live team drills during Friday’s rookie minicamp practice.

A Jones fracture — a break between the base and middle part of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot — caused him to miss Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine field work. The Memphis alum has since said he’s fully recovered.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the Bears were being cautious.

“We want to make sure he’s doing everything as far as individual drills, routes on air,” Nagy said. “And he can go in and go full speed right now, but right now it’s big for us to get him going mentally and with his foot and everything, just kind of get back to working into 100 percent.

Bears receiver Anthony Miller participated in individual drills Friday. (AP)

“Again when you get in on the turf you want to be smart. We’re in no rush to do anything.”