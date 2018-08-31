Five final takeaways from the Bears’ preseason and training camp

Next stop, Green Bay.

The Bears’ extended preseason ended with a whacky 28-27 loss against the Bills at Soldier Field on Thursday. With the Packers looming in Week 1, here are five final takeaways from the Bears’ preseason and training camp:

Trubisky’s team

As much as quarterback Mike Glennon tried and tried, the Bears never were going to be his team after Mitch Trubisky was drafted with the second overall pick. It made for an awkward training camp and preseason last year.

Former coach John Fox, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and teammates defended Glennon. He was a good guy in a tough situation that never saw coming. The hope was that Trubisky’s arrival would motivate him. But his struggles mounted in the regular season.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky warms up Saturday. | David Zalubowsk, AP

From a pure talent standpoint, it became clear who the best quarterback was early on. Players and coaches saw what Trubisky was doing. Nicknames such as the “Pretty Boy Assassin” came about for special reasons. Veteran teammates took note of Trubisky’s long hours at Halas Hall. The entire locker room soon recognized at how natural Trubisky was as a leader.

There isn’t any of that awkwardness this year. It’s all part of the Bears’ new vibe. It’s Trubisky’s team. The future is here.

“Heavy lies the head that wears the crown, and he’s the guy that’s had to wear it from early on in his career, and he’s done a great job with it,” guard Kyle Long said. “He is somebody that can hold everybody accountable including himself, and he does it with a lot of tact. He’s a great dude off the field. He’s somebody that you want to rally around on the field.”

Getting offensive

Beyond Nagy’s “Be you” mantra and reconfigured locker room, there is football – aggressive, innovative and exciting football.

Fox limited Trubisky, whereas Nagy has challenged him. It’s a significant difference. Fox seemed to revel in the fact that he could win games without having his quarterback do much. But Nagy’s X’s and O’s and aggressive philosophies have reinvigorated Halas Hall.

Nagy installed a modern offense for a modern quarterback, with various run-pass options, the read-zone option, frequent shifts and pre-snap motion, no-huddle looks, moving pockets, multitude of formations and more.

Members of the Bears’ defense have said that they believe they’ll be better off this year after dealing with all the looks of Nagy’s offense. It’s nothing like they faced with Fox. More important, Trubisky is excited.

“I like everything about this offense, mostly that it’s quarterback-centric,” Trubisky said. “It’s a lot of fun just to get the ball to different playmakers and just keep the defense on their heels.”

Meet the new guys

When the Bears take the field against the Packers, new receiver Allen Robinson will be there. They’ve successfully managed his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, which he suffered in Week 1 of last season.

“I feel good,” Robinson said. “Since we started training camp and things like that, I’ve been getting reps [and] I’ve been full-go. I haven’t thought about it.”

Meanwhile, it’s a different situation in New Orleans. Cam Meredith played 39 snaps in the Saints’ final preseason a game – a sign that he’s not quite ready after tearing his ACL and medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the Bears’ third preseason game last year. He also missed two weeks of camp because of an undisclosed issue.

Meredith’s situation stands out, while Robinson headlines a quickly overhauled receiving corps. As promised, general manager Ryan Pace changed everything around Trubisky within one offseason by being aggressive in free agency and the draft.

Compared to the last few seasons, it’s obvious the Bears are better off with Robinson, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller, Javon Wims and tight end Trey Burton.

The defense rests

It’s fair to question Nagy’s decision to limit Trubisky in the preseason. But it made complete sense to give his veteran-laden defense a break. It’s two different conversations.

Every projected defensive starter for this season – which currently includes linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski over rookie Roquan Smith — started at some point last year for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Defensive end Jonathan Bullard is the least experienced with three starts.

For the first time in Pace’s tenure, the entire starting secondary returns intact. There was no need to risk any of them. The same is true for linebacker Danny Trevathan, defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

“In the preseason, you get little nicks and bruises that carry on through the regular season,” Trevathan said. “I felt like it was a smart move on [Nagy’s] part, the way the game is changing. It makes his players look at him like he really cares about us. We see what he’s doing and appreciate it, but at the same time we know we got work to do. We know we got to get a [win].”

Keeping a secret

Nagy did take a page out of Loggains’ playbook. For the second preseason in a row, the Bears kept one of their best threats hidden.

Cohen played only one snap against the Broncos. He then was on the field for 10 in Denver, making one catch for 10 yards on a screen play.

“He likes to have the football and he hasn’t had the football, and I’m trying to like keep him off my back a little bit,” Nagy said, smiling.

In camp, Cohen played nearly everywhere. Nagy called him a “special talent,” though they’ll be mindful of his workload.

“He’s going to have a very big role in this offense,” Nagy said. “Everybody knows that. That’s no secret. But our job as an offense is to balance that and make sure we don’t do too much. I do not want to run this kid into the ground. I want to make sure, when we have him, it’s efficient and he’s productive.”