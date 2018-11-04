Buffaloed: Bears’ defense scores twice in 41-9 win against brutal Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The couple in sitting in the south end zone decided to change their headwear in the second quarter. One Bills fan put on a plain brown paper bag, the other a bag from Trader Joe’s.

And that was before Leonard Floyd intercepted a pass at the 19-yard line and jogged into the end zone. Or before Jordan Howard trucked poor Jordan Poyer for an 18-yard touchdown run, his second of the game.

The Bears beat the Bills 41-9 on Sunday, having destroyed whatever will the home team came to New Era Field with in the second quarter. They scored four touchdowns during a 12 minute, 25 second span to defeat their truly terrible opponent, improving to 5-3 atop the NFC North.

Their defense dominated the woeful Nathan Peterman, who entered the game synonymous with turnovers and did little to change his reputation. His receivers, though, were mostly to blame.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson runs back a fumble for a touchdown Sunday. | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Halfway through the second quarter, Peterman completed a pass to tight end Jason Croom on the left sideline. Safety Eddie Jackson and inside linebacker Roquan Smith tackled Croom, with Jackson raking at the ball and Smith providing a running wallop. The ball squirted out and Jackson picked up, running 65 yards for a touchdown.

Floyd’s interception came after Peterman’s pass bounced off Zay Jones’ hands. It appeared that Kyle Fuller interfered with him, but officials clarified that contact was legal because it was at the line of scrimmage.

The second half was academic, with the Bears and Bills trading third-quarter field goals. Cornerback Kyle Fuller gave the Bears their third interception on the final play of the third quarter, and Cody Parkey made a 45-yarder to cap the first drive of the fourth quarter.

Peterman’s one-yard quarterback sneak with 5:41 left in the game ended a leisurely 7:52 drive, but the Bills failed on a two-point conversion. The keeper marked the first rushing touchdown the Bears have allowed all season. It was the first touchdown the Bills scored in their last 39 drives.

The Bears recovered the onside kick and kept throwing. A 42-yard pass interference flag on a deep ball to Anthony Miller put the ball at the Bills’ 2. Trubisky threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey Burton to go up 41-9.

The Bears played the game without their two highest-paid offseason acquisitions. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who played collegiately at Buffalo, and wide receiver Allen Robinson were held out with a right ankle and groin injury, respectively. Receiver Kevin White was a healthy scratch, too, a new low for the former first-round pick.

The Bears now face a season-defining stretch of NFC North games. In a span of 12 games, they’ll play three divisional opponents: the Lions and Vikings at home and then a Thanksgiving contest in Detroit. The Bears have to play better than they did Sunday, when they were falgged for the most penalty yards of any of their games this season.