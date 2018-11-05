Film Study: Five takeaways from the Bears’ 41-9 rout of the Bills

Let’s start with Mitch Trubisky’s bad plays from the Bears’ blowout of the Bills.

No. 1: He had two chances to throw the ball away on the third-and-5 play from the Bills’ 32 that resulted in his fumble — one that put the Bears out of field-goal range.

“He didn’t have much,” coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “The only thing we tell him there is just ball security.”

And No. 2: In the third quarter, Trubisky sailed the ball over tight end Trey Burton, who was wide open cutting through zone coverage.

QB Mitch Trubisky throws a pass during the Bears' 41-9 win against the Bills. | Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

It was a pass that was intercepted by cornerback Tre’Davious White and reminiscent of Trubisky’s overthrown passes from previous games.

“It literally just sailed on him,” Nagy said.

But Trubisky didn’t play a bad game. Nagy wants plays from Trubisky to build on, and he delivered them on the road against a formidable defense. Here are five takeaways after watching the film of the Bears’ 41-9 win:

Third-down success

Other than the fumble, Trubisky actually had a strong start, particularly on third-down throws.

* On third-and-10 from the Bears’ 44 at 12:55 in the first quarter, Trubisky eluded pressure, stepped up with his eyes down the field and completed a 19-yard pass to receiver Anthony Miller between two defenders.

“He just stayed within the progression of the play,” Nagy said.

* On third-and-7 from the Bears’ 20 at 5:29 in the first quarter, Trubisky completed a 22-yard pass to receiver Taylor Gabriel.

It came on a similar over route against zone coverage that Trubisky had overthrown earlier this season.

* On third-and-15 from the Bills’ 42 to open the second quarter, Trubisky completed a 26-yard pass to tight end Trey Burton in front of safety Jordan Poyer.

“That was the best throw of the game for him,” Nagy said. “He had some guys in his face. That was an all-arm throw. He just completely used his arm and wrist and made a hell of an accurate throw. With guys in his face, and it was beautiful accuracy.”

Trubisky’s pass to Burton was his fifth completion on his first seven attempts. He had 82 passing yards and a 110.4 passer rating at that point.

But after that, the Bears didn’t convert another third down.

“It was a weird game offensively for us for just different reasons,” Nagy said.

Going deep

First, a flashback: On Aug. 18 in a preseason game against the Broncos, Trubisky threw a deep ball to receiver Kevin White. It turned into a jump ball that drew a defensive pass-interference penalty and became a 37-yard gain.

“Sometimes it’s great to put it out there 10 yards in front of him and let him go get it,” Nagy said at the time. “But it’s also not bad at times to throw it short, if the receiver’s good enough, like Kevin was, to go back after the ball. Nine times out of 10 it’s going to be a PI.”

In other words, lesson learned.

That’s how Nagy viewed Trubisky’s deep attempts in the second half to Gabriel and Miller. Two penalties on cornerback Phillip Gaines turned into 90 yards.

“He chucked it, put it deep and Taylor’s got a lot of speed, and you could see Philip Gaines just jumped on top of him and was going to take the penalty,” Nagy said. “Loved that.

“The second one to Anthony, we thought they might be bringing it just in that situation, so he wanted to give him a chance. It was slightly underthrown, but sometimes those are the best ones. And I thought Anthony did a great job of trying to fight to get back to it, and inevitably, that’s why the DPI was called.”

Getting better

It wasn’t a perfect game for rookie linebacker Roquan Smith. He missed an early one-on-one tackle on running back LeSean McCoy. He also had some issues in coverage, including on tight end Jason Croom’s 26-yard reception on a third down.

But, as Nagy said, Smith was “all over the field.” He led the Bears with 13 tackles, including 11 solo.

“He had a bunch of tackles, but you just see the energy,” Nagy said. “He flies around. He’s very instinctual. And it’s what we saw at Georgia.”

Safety Eddie Jackson doesn’t return a fumble 65 yards for a touchdown without Smith. He blitzed on the play, stopped, turned and ran after Croom, who was held up in the flat by Jackson. Smith’s hit helped jar the ball loose.

“Good things happen when you run to the ball,” he said.

Where was Eddie?

Yes, that was Jackson on offense in the third quarter. On second-and-11 from the Bills’ 14, he motioned from the left slot into the backfield and then ran around running back Tarik Cohen right before the snap.

Jackson was essentially a decoy for a pitch to Cohen that turned into a three-yard gain. But it’s another look for defenses to remember after seeing backup quarterback Chase Daniel’s “Willy Wonka” play work earlier this season.

“Just a little fun,” Nagy said. “We’ll see where it goes. But I know one thing, he was excited as hell when he found out he was going in there.”

The play was installed last week. Is there a version where Jackson gets the ball?

“Not yet,” said Jackson, who returned punts at Alabama. “But I hope it’s coming.”

Here comes James

Running back Jordan Howard doesn’t get a chance to run over Poyer and score without a trap block from rookie guard James Daniels on defensive tackle Kyle Williams, a six-time Pro Bowl selection

“[Williams is] an up-field guy, so that was good,” offensive line coach Harry Hiestand said. “James actually tripped. But what happened to him to was that [Williams] was so far up field that he went to adjust, and that’s when he lost his footing.

“Normally, you trap into the line [because] the guy is right there. But he was so far up that he kind just threw his body at him. It didn’t look real good but he got the job done.”