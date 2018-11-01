Bills defense’s ‘controlled chaos’ a good test for Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

On third-and-10 from the Bears’ 45 against the Jets in third quarter, quarterback Mitch Trubisky missed a throw … but he also didn’t.

For now.

“It’s a reality of one person’s step up and flush and convert a third-and-10 with your feet is another guy’s slide to the right, slide on a foot and throw the ball to Anthony Miller,” offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said. “We’ll take both.”

At this point in Trubisky’s development, the Bears absolutely will. Trubisky ran for the first down, outracing Jets safety Jamal Adams to the down marker.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky faced pressure against the Jets -- and will again in Buffalo. | Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

It’s a play to commend Trubisky on but also to critique him as he learns how to identify, handle and beat different blitzes and pressures better in the NFL.

“The really good quarterbacks in the league can navigate in the pocket, create more time for themselves and find open receivers downfield,” Trubisky said. “That’s something I’m trying to get better at every single week.”

Overall, it was a first-down conversion that should help him against the Bills and their sixth-ranked defense at New Era Field on Sunday.

“They can put a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Helfrich said. “They are very exotic but sound in how they rush the passer and how they attack protections. Very, very smart and very difficult. They mix up coverages just enough to give that quarterback again a little half second of hesitation and then the pressure is there from the rush.”

The Jets blitzed Trubisky a good amount last week. On Trubisky’s aforementioned third-down conversion, they rushed six. It included Adams, who drove running back Benny Cunningham back toward Trubisky, and defensive end Harry Anderson, who swiped through right tackle Bobby Massie’s block to graze Trubisky with his right hand.

Trubisky’s scramble extended a drive that ended with his back-shoulder touchdown throw to Miller in the back of the end zone. It also was another moment added to Trubisky’s memory bank as he gains more experience against different blitzes and pressures in the NFL. The same can be said about what Trubisky faced on the road against the Cardinals and Dolphins.

“There are a lot of similarities in those teams’ approaches,” Heflrich said. “And then it’s just a matter of the chess pieces, where this team may be better at defensive end or the other team might be better at the other positions. That’s where the differences are, and it’s certainly who’s available and who’s healthy throughout the week changes their approach a bit. [The Bills have] been very good for a long time at all their stops defensively. It’s a unique challenge.”

It’s one that flummoxed Tom Brady several days ago on “Monday Night Football,” even though the Patriots won 25-6. Brady’s 45 pass attempts against the Bills were the most he’s had without throwing touchdown in a game since 2013.

“The easiest way I can put it is, there’s a little bit of controlled chaos to them,” coach Matt Nagy said. “They fly around, and it’s chaotic. It can try to make you scramble. You saw a couple times Monday night, where there’s some times where Tom Brady is back there and his feet got a little quick and he had to dirt the ball. They’re good. They’re a good defense.”

Trubisky described the Bills’ defense — which has 21 sacks this season — impressive and super-aggressive. Defensive end Jerry Hughes and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander each have 4 ½ sacks.

“They just wreak havoc up front,” he said. “They’re just trying to cause as much trouble as possible. They fly to the ball and don’t really take plays off. When you watch that on film, we’ve got to match that intensity every single snap.”