Bears prefer to see struggling Bills QB Nathan Peterman as ‘capable player’

Trailing the Texans by seven points in the final 30 seconds in Week 6, Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman committed a cardinal sin of quarterbacking.

He rolled to his right and threw across his body and into the middle of the field.

It was only a short throw but it still sailed over the head of running back LeSean McCoy and into the hands of Texans safety Kareem Jackson.

It was Peterman’s fourth interception this season — his ninth on 81 pass attempts in seven game appearances over his first two seasons.

Bills QB Nathan Peterman is expected to start against the Bears. | Associated Press

“Every interception—as I heard some old quarterbacks used to say—has a story behind it,” Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday.

“All of his have a story behind, whether it be pressure and throwing under duress, reading the coverage the wrong way, a tipped ball. They’re all individual. I don’t think there’s a common theme to them.”

But throwing interceptions have been a theme of Peterman’s brief career that Fangio’s defense wants to continue this week.

Peterman is expected to start against the Bears – his first since throwing two interceptions and completing only 5 of 18 passes before being benched in Week 1 against the Ravens — with first-round pick Josh Allen (right elbow) and veteran Derek Anderson (concussion) dealing with their respective injuries.

The Bears are on quite a slope when it comes to the quarterbacks they’re facing, going from the Patriots superstar Tom Brady to Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold to Peterman, but they’re being mindful of it becoming a slippery one.

After all, Brock Osweiler did beat them. The Bears can’t forget that.

“We know they’re down to their third quarterback, but at the end of the day we still got to come out and play our game because anybody can come out there and make a play,” safety Eddie Jackson said.

“Really, we have to come out and not take them lightly. We have to come out, be aggressive and play with that swagger and that intensity that we had last week [against the Jets].”

The Jets, though, were shorthanded, particularly at receiver. The Bills aren’t. While Darnold is better than Peterman, the Bills have more firepower, starting with with McCoy and receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones. Fangio also commended the play of tight ends Charles Clay and Jason Croom. Receiver Terrelle Pryor was just signed, too.

“They got the threats offensively, and they’ve beaten some good teams,” Fangio said. “They beat Minnesota, beat Tennessee [and] had Houston on the ropes.”

Well, they did, until Peterman threw his interception.

“We just got to defend their offense regardless of who is playing quarterback for them,” Fangio said. “I know that they like [Peterman] there. He did earn the starting job coming out of camp. They pulled him for the rookie at some point, and I do know that they have a lot of confidence in him. We got to be able to defend their offense. He’s a capable player.”