Bears sign right tackle Bobby Massie to four-year contract extension

The Bears signed right tackle Bobby Massie to a contract extension through the 2022 season, the team announced on Saturday morning.

“Bobby has been an important part of our offensive line the past three years and has shown steady improvement during that time,” Bears GM Ryan Pace said in a statement. “Bobby has a tremendous work ethic and has displayed the kind of toughness and consistency we want in our players. More importantly, he is a great teammate and we’re excited to keep him in the fold.”

Massie’s contract was set to expire after this season. With Massie signed, the Bears have all five of their starting offensive linemen signed through next season. It will be more once center Cody Whitehair receives his extension, which is expected.

The Bears offensive line allowed only 33 sacks last season, tied for the third-fewest in the NFC. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky reached his first Pro Bowl in his second season.

Bears right tackle Bobby Massie (70). | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Massie was expected to be one of four Bears starters headed for free agency, alongside safety Adrian Amos, cornerback Bryce Callahan and punter Pat O’Donnell. That list is now down to three.

Massie spent the last three seasons as the Bears’ starting right tackle, appearing in all but two games. He spent his first four seasons with the Cardinals, where he started 46 games at right tackle. The Cardinals drafted him in the fourth round out of Ole Miss in 2012.