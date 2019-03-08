Ex-Vikings head coach Brad Childress expected to return to Bears

Former Vikings head coach Brad Childress is expected to return to the Bears in a similar capacity to which he served last year.

Childress, one of head coach Matt Nagy’s best friends in the sport, was the Bears’ offensive consultant through the end of last year’s training camp. He was hired to be the head coach of the Alliance of American Football’s Atlanta Legends, but resigned in January, shortly before the startup league’s season began.

The Marmion Academy and Eastern Illinois alum worked for the Chiefs alongside Nagy for five years before they both moved to Chicago. He was the Vikings head coach from 2006-10.

NFL Network first reported Childress’ return Friday.