Bears part with OLB coach Brandon Staley

Brandon Staley, the outside linebackers coach who helped tutor Khalil Mack in the week leading up to his Bears debut — and throughout the season — could be heading west. Amid a Denver report that he’ll join Vic Fangio’s Broncos staff, a source said he’s scheduled to interview there later this week.

Either way, the Bears figure to be in the market for a new position coach, a source confirmed. Some turnover was expected when the Bears hired Chuck Pagano as their defensive coordinator Friday night.

Staley spent the last two seasons with the Bears after a career coaching in college. He worked closely with Fangio, whose expertise is outside linebackers.

Mack praised Staley when asked about his first-team all-pro honor last month.

Brandon Staley coached outside linebackers for two years. | Photo courtesy Chicago Bears

“It speaks volumes to the guys around here, the coaches as well — Coach Vic, Coach Staley — and my teammates,” he said. “Everybody has a hand in that. Usually see it on the field and you see it on Sundays and that’s what it’s really all about.”