Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Thoughts on Bears’ first joint practice with Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In episode 166 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ first joint practice with the Broncos on Wednesday.

How well did quarterback Mitch Trubisky play? How did rookie linebacker Roquan Smith look? Hear from veteran inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and more.