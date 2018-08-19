Back in action: Bears RB Jordan Howard happy to get live contact vs. Broncos

The Bears had a plan for running back Jordan Howard against the Broncos, and he was all for it. It was refreshing for the bruising back to get tackled again.

“Yeah, it was because it has been a while since I’ve had live contact,” said Howard, who played for the first time this preseason. “But I didn’t mind it. It was just good getting back out there with the guys.”

It wasn’t exactly a good night, though, for the Bears’ running game. An aggressive Broncos defense, which is led by pass rusher Von Miller, linebacker Brandon Marshall and defensive tackle Derek Wolfe, proved to be too much on some plays.

Howard gained only 32 yards on nine carries. He did have runs of 17, 15 and 12 yards, but his 15-yarder was called back because of a holding penalty on left tackle Charles Leno Jr.

Bears running back Jordan Howard finds some room against the Broncos. | Jack Dempsey/AP

On the Bears’ first play from scrimmage, Howard was stopped for no gain by Wolfe, who beat left guard Eric Kush. He was later tackled twice for losses.

But an exhibition game and two practices against the Broncos were “good for us,” Howard said. He was on the field for 21 snaps. Howard left the game when quarterback Mitch Trubisky was replaced by backup Chase Daniel late in the second quarter.

“It felt good getting back out there, getting to run the ball against a different defense, get some hits and stuff like that,” Howard said. “It felt good to get back in rhythm.”

Howard did feel as if he failed to make a big play or two, saying the line blocked their “butts off.” He pointed out Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb’s tackle on his three-yard gain on his second carry.

It was a zone-read option play with Trubisky, where Chubb’s actions were read. A broken tackle against Chubb would have turned into a significant gain for Howard. He had plenty of room to run beyond Chubb.

“That’s what preseason is for to work on stuff and just get back into the groove, so when the regular season comes it’ll be full throttle,” Howard said.