Health, confidence has made Bears OLB Leonard Floyd ‘more disruptive’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two weeks after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Leonard Floyd was “fighting through his recuperation” from offseason knee surgery, the Bears’ outside linebacker continued his improvement Tuesday, flashing his athleticism during a joint practice against the Broncos.

“His health is getting better and his confidence and his trust in himself in his health is obviously better,” coach Matt Nagy said. “I’m really looking forward to him continuing the progress that he’s on. And then when we get into a game, now it’s a big part of our defense.”

Few players are more vital to the Bears’ season, considering Floyd’s Pro Bowl potential and the team’s paper-thin outside linebacker depth chart.

Tuesday provided Floyd and his defensive compatriots a chance to work against a different offensive scheme. Floyd listed the differences: “the snap count, jump sets, vertical sets, just a whole bunch of different looks.”

The Bears' Leonard Floyd signs autographs before the game against the Detroit Lions in November. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Floyd, who flashed his improved skillset during 18 preseason snaps against the Bengals, said his improvement has come from worrying about one practice at a time. Physically, he said he feels great.

“Just simple,” he said. “Getting out and practicing and just going as hard as you can, fixing your corrections and just continuing to be better every day.”

Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan noticed.

“He’s still fast, he’s still getting off (the snap),” Trevathan said. “He’s more disruptive. I see him trying to create more big plays instead of just sacks. More towards sacks, cause fumbles, getting in the quarterback’s direction.

“’Flo’ is guarding, dropping back, he’s doing everything that he’s supposed to do even better now. He’s feeling more comfortable. I’m just happy with the direction he’s going, it’s going to make our defense even better with ‘Flo’ flying around.”