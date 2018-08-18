Quick hits: How five big names performed for Bears vs. Broncos

DENVER – A quick look at how five big names fared for the Bears against the Broncos on Saturday:

QB Mitch Trubisky

The stats: 9-for-14, 90 yards, touchdown, interception

The story: Trubisky played four series, though one started on their own 5 after cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc’s bad fair catch. Trubisky had his good moments, including a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey Burton with outside linebacker Von Miller in his face. But he ended his night with an interception to safety Justin Simmons.

RB Jordan Howard

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws a pass against the Broncos. | Dustin Bradford/Getty

The stats: nine carries, 32 yards

The story: Howard played for the first time this preseason. His longest run was 17 yards. His night ended when Chase Daniel replaced Trubisky for the Bears’ fifth possession, though the starting offensive line remained in.

TE Trey Burton

The stats: four catches, 45 yards, touchdown

The story: Burton is going to be a go-to target for Trubisky in the Bears’ offense as the “U” tight end in Nagy’s offense.

WR Allen Robinson

The stats: zero catches, zero targets

The story: Robinson played for first time since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Week 1 of last season. He started but the Bears still sided with the caution. He was on the field for only two possessions.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

The stats: zero tackles

The story: Press-box statisticians didn’t help Kwiatkoski in his competition with Roquan Smith. But he stopped running back Phillip Lindsay for a one-yard gain on a screen inside the Bears’ 10. It was negated by a holding penalty. Kwiatkoski also made first contact on back Royce Freeman to help nose tackle Eddie Goldman make a tackle for loss.