Bears’ Bryce Callahan ‘tried not to give anything away’ on trick punt return TD

MINNEAPOLIS — Bryce Callahan knelt a few feet from the Bears’ sideline. Teammates gathered on the other end of the white line — which blended in nicely with his road jersey — to hide the cornerback with about six minutes left in the first half Sunday.

“I tried not to give anything away,” Callahan said

The Vikings punted. Tarik Cohen, the Bears’ return star, drifted to his right, pretending to track the ball. The Vikings’ coverage team ran for him.

Callahan, who had stood up, was the one who actually caught the ball, at the left hash, and slid to the ground. He jumped up and ran up the left sideline, absolutely untouched.

Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan returns a punt for a touchdown Sunday. (AP)

“Before you know it,” Callahan said,”, “I’m already approaching the end zone wth one blocker guiding me throughout.”

It was a Dave Toub Special — called by the Bears special teams coach, Jeff Rodgers — and it went for a 59-yard touchdown.

Had the kick actually gone right, Callahan would have done nothing. But Vikings punter Ryan Quigley had a tell, he said, that led the Bears to think it was going left.

It marked the second time Callahan scored on the same trick play — but only the first time it counted. A penalty two years ago against the 49ers negated Callahan’s first score.

The Bears scored two trick-play special teams touchdowns against the Vikings this year. Punter Pat O’Donnell threw a 38-yard pass to Benny Cunningham in the Bears’ three-point home loss to the Vikings in Week 5.

Heading into Week 17, no NFL team had punt return touchdowns from two different players; the Bears can claim Callahan and Cohen, who returned a punt for a score against the 49ers.