With cut day looming, how Bears on the bubble players fared in preseason finale

Forty-five days after the first players reported to Olivet Nazarene University, the Bears, mercifully, played their final preseason game Thursday night. They looked to answer their few remaining questions before cutting the roster to 53 players Saturday.

Here’s how players on the bubble fared in the team’s 28-27 loss against the Bills at Solider Field:

Nall makes a statement

Ryan Nall first signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent because they gave him a chance to play halfback, not fullback or tight end. He wanted to run the ball —and, boy, has he.

Bears running back Ryan Nall celebrates a touchdown against the Bills on Thursday. | Nam Y. Huh, AP photo

For someone who scouts worried lacked sufficient wiggle for the NFL, Nall has registered some of the team’s most exciting plays this preseason, rattling off runs of 69, 32, 24 and 17 yards.

Thursday, Nall made an emphatic case to make the 53-man roster. In the second quarter alone, he ran four times 79 yards — including a 32-yard touchdown around the right end.

The Bears will likely end up choosing between the rookie from Oregon State and second-year running back Taquan Mizzell, who started Thursday. Mizzell offers the combination of pass catching and foot speed that might better fit Matt Nagy’s offense. Nall, though, can play fullback, which could prove valuable if the team cuts Mike Burton.

Both Nall and Mizzell are practice squad-eligible if they clear waivers.

Bray stands out

Tyler Bray’s employment status probably depends more on the Bears’ roster crunch at other positions than it does his own play. Still, the third-string quarterback made a strong case to stay against the Bills, completing 12-of-16 passes for 120 yards and a 95.8 passer rating in the first half alone.

Bray’s value comes from his mentorship of Mitch Trubisky more than his in-game performance. And Nagy has preferred a three-man quarterbacks room before, keeping a trio last year in Kansas City.

Who starts at left guard?

James Daniels’ bubble has nothing to do with making the roster. Rather, he was the only player who started Thursday who might do the same in Week 1.

That the Bears put him at left guard — and not center — seems to make Cody Whitehair the Week 1 center.

Daniels, who is only 20, could be making a late charge to supplant left guard Eric Kush — who, like Whitehair, sat out Thursday and figures to make the team. Last week, Daniels played only 23 of his 62 snaps at left guard.

Earlier in the week, Nagy listed the left guard spot as the only open starting job that wasn’t a result of injury questions. He praised “a good battle” between Daniels and Kush, and said he’d lean on offensive line coach Harry Hiestand’s opinion.

What are you — Coward?

Asked on the team’s WBBM-AM pregame show about his biggest surprises of the preseason, Bears general manager Ryan Pace immediately invoked tackle Rashaad Coward, who the team converted from defensive line earlier this year. Coward’s work with Hiestand has impressed his bosses.

The question remains, though: could the Bears keep him as a swing tackle? He’s never played left tackle before and has only one regular-season game appearance — on defense — to his name.

If the Bears opt for the veteran Bradley Sowell to back up both tackle positions — he didn’t play Thursday as he recovers from a sprained left ankle — is there still room for Coward?

Edge woes

None of the team’s outside linebackers — Kylie Fitts, Isaiah Irving and Kasim Edebali — dominated Thursday, but Edebali pressured A.J. McCarron in the second quarter, causing the quarterback to throw a pass that deflected by Abdullah Anderson and intercepted by John Timu. The German-born Edebali, though, hurt his right leg early in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the field and carted to the locker room. Edebali, 29, was hoping to provide experience in a room plagued by injuries. Leonard Floyd figures to play the first few weeks with a club on his broken hand, while Aaron Lynch officially went 0-for-the-preseason by sitting out Thursday as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

