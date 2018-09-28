Help wanted: Who will make the first big play for Bears QB Mitch Trubisky?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ record-setting start to this season began with an 11-yard completion to receiver Tyreek Hill.

It was a run-pass option play on second-and-four from the Chiefs’ 42 in Week 1 on the road against the Chargers. Mahomes was nearly sacked, but he got his throw off to Hill, who ran a slant.

What happened next is what the Bears need to happen for quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who still is looking for his breakout moment.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky throws a pass to receiver Taylor Gabriel against the Cardinals. | Getty Images

Hill sidestepped a tackle by veteran safety Jahleel Addae in the open field, cut across the middle of field and raced down the opposite sideline for a 58-yard touchdown.

Mahomes’ record-setting start of 13 touchdown passes through his first three games began with a 11-yard completion that Hill took 47 more yards into the end zone. It was the first touchdown pass of Mahomes’ career.

It’s an example of how the players around a young quarterback can help make him better by making big plays for him. And there are more examples for Mahomes, too. Two of his four touchdowns against the Chargers were reverse shovel-passes on the goal line to Hill and De’Anthony Thomas.

In Week 2 against the Steelers, running back Kareem Hunt scored on a swing pass, where he stiff-armed his way past rookie safety Terrell Edmunds for a five-yard score. Last week against the 49ers, receiver Sammy Watkins broke three tackles en route to a 12-yard touchdown on a slant route.

Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson’s historic success last year as rookie also featured some greatness from those around him. Watson’s 72-yard touchdown to receiver DeAndre Hopkins against the Seahawks began three yards behind the line of scrimmage. It was a quick screen that Hopkins took to the house.

All of the above isn’t meant to disparage Mahomes or Watson. They’re obviously better than Trubisky at this point in their respective careers. The statistics clearly show that.

But it’s worth speculating when those types of game-changing plays will unfold for Trubisky, especially if the Bears are going to pare down his playbook, while still demanding chunk plays.

After all, they signed Allen Robinson, Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton in free agency and drafted Anthony Miller (who is out with a dislocated shoulder) and Tarik Cohen to help deliver them.

Who is going to turn a short completion into something bigger and better? Which receiver is going to turn a quick screen into a long score?

Those are appropriate questions for this week. The Buccaneers rank 31s in pass defense this season, but conversely, they also boast the NFL’s top passing attack, With quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson and tight end O.J. Howard, the Bucs are averaging more than 400 yards passing per game.

Part of the problem is Trubisky himself. All plays start with him. He needs to recognize what he’s seeing at the line of scrimmage and be more accurate with his throws. Mahomes and Watson also have been better under pressure.

Still, Trubisky isn’t the one who is failing to maintains blocks on quick screens or unable to shake off tacklers down the field. When it comes to yards after catch (YAC), coach Matt Nagy said he couldn’t think of a play over three games this season where he felt that the Bears were close to breaking one.

“It hasn’t jumped out at me yet,” Nagy said. “It hasn’t. But those are nice to have, and those are a big part of having successful plays, some of those chunk plays. We’re down right now in those shot plays, in successfully completing chunk plays, and those [YAC plays] help.”

The Bears only have four pass plays that have gone for 20 yards or more this season, but the potential for more is there.

Last week, Robinson was one broken tackle away from turning his 39-yard reception into a highlight-reel score. In the opener against the Packers, Gabriel nearly turned a 31-yard reception into more by spinning out of two tacklers.

“The run after the catch, it hasn’t necessarily jumped out at me like we’re really good or we’re really bad,” Nagy said. “I feel like there’s not enough volume right now to understand that with three games. Hopefully, by the time we get to the end of the year, that’s something we excel in.”

There are trends to consider, though. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears have run 21 screens over the first three games, which trail only the Steelers’ 25.

Trubisky has completed 19 of those passes for 91 yards. With PFF counting shovel passes, it includes tight end Trey Burton’s three-yard score in Week 2. Trubisky’s two incompletions came on a throwaway and penalty.

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich described the Bears’ blocking on screens as “not good enough” in the first three weeks.

“That’s another situation where we had guys in situations where they could double team [opponents],” Helfrich said. “[It’s] just simple things like that of just taking advantage of those types of things, turning a on-yard gain into a six-yard gain. That changes everything. That’s just a totally different mindset on that second down rather than second-and-10 or second-and- nine. But yeah, everybody has contributed to our lack of production.”

That production, of course, begins with Trubisky. But if he gets the ball to his playmakers – which he often says he wants to do – then it’s time for them to help their young quarterback who continues to be scrutinized. Such plays have helped Mahomes.

“I think we’ve been one missed connection, a tipped ball away from throwing a hot route for an untouched, walk-in touchdown,” Helfrich said. “Those things are as frustrating as heck, but they’re things you have to go through.”

More from McManis

More from McManis

Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor uses a point-production system to increase competition amongst his players.

“Guys are always trying to get their points,” Tabor said. “If a guy gets a tackle, it makes a guy say, ‘Hey I’m going to go get that tackle.’ We’re competing against the other team but we’re also competing against ourselves.”

It helps to have veteran Sherrick McManis around to set the tone, too. Against the Cardinals, McManis tackled receiver Christian Kirk one-on-one in the open field on a punt return. He also made it at full speed.

“Boy, that’s a big-time play,” Tabor said. “Obviously, he showed why he’s been such a good player in this league for a long time.

“[Punter Pat O’Donnell] did a great job of flipping the field. That’s a 62-yard bomb coming out in the second half there, and he put it outside the numbers.

“The timing of it for the catch and then you make the tackle and the guy not to miss you, that’s tough to do.”

For Tabor, it’s now a highlight that other special-teams stalwarts, namely Josh Bellamy and Benny Cunningham, will have to beat in his points system.

“That’s what makes special teams fun,” Tabor said.

Kush vs. Daniels

Left guard Eric Kush committed two penalties in first half against the Cardinals, which included a chop block that backed them up 15 yards.

Kush, though, still in good standing with coach Matt Nagy. It doesn’t sound as if second-round pick James Daniels will be replacing him at left guard any time soon.

“He’s done a good job,” said Nagy, who coached Kush with the Chiefs. “He’s a kid that works extremely hard at trying to hone in on his weaknesses and get better at his strengths.

“So far, he’s done pretty well. Now with most guys, there’s been a few things that he wishes he could have back on some runs and protections. But those happen to some of the great ones, too. So I like where he’s at. He’s putting the work in every day and we appreciate that.”

TWITTER Q&A

Kevin White? Targets? Ever? — @HalasBearReport

A: I received several questions about White again this week. Second-round pick Anthony Miller is out against the Buccaneers because of his dislocated shoulder. That does leave the Bears with a hole to fill. But coach Matt Nagy said that special-teamer Josh Bellamy would handle Miller’s spot in the slot. I also wouldn’t be surprised if rookie Javon Wims is active for the first time this season. Bellamy was on the field for 18 plays last week against the Cardinals, whereas White has gotten only 26 this season. Bellamy also has two catches on two screens for eight yards. White has not been targeted this year. Until proven otherwise, this is White’s current role: he blocks on screens and doesn’t play on special teams.

I want to know why you didn’t like my Rex Grossman comparison from my voicemail [on the Hoge & Jahns Podcast]?! C’mon man — @Thanos6gems

A: I get that certain aspects of this season feel similar to the Bears’ Super Bowl run in the 2006 season. In general, it starts with having an outstanding defense that scores and a maligned offense with a quarterback who doesn’t score enough. But in 2006, Grossman was in his fourth season with the Bears. Former coach Lovie Smith didn’t draft him. He also was working with his second offensive coordinator under Smith and third overall after the Bears drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2003. Sure, maybe some of Trubisky’s errant throws resemble Grossman’s bad ones from back then. But Trubisky is in a completely different situation under coach Matt Nagy.

Why do you think Trubisky looked more “in control” and “confident” last year compared to now? He doesn’t look like the same QB and do you think he can get his swagger back? — @AgentMole88

A: Trubisky’s confidence might be an issue. But I think we’ve all been guilty of underrating how complex and intricate that Nagy’s offense can be on quarterbacks. I think we’ve also overrated the gains Trubisky made during his rookie season under former coach John Fox and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, too. That includes myself. Last year’s system didn’t do much to develop Trubisky in the modern NFL. Fox wanted it to be as basic as possible. He didn’t want to win with Trubisky; he tried to win despite him.