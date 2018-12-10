Bears can clinch NFC North with win vs. Packers on Sunday

The Bears can win the NFC North simply by beating the Packers on Sunday.

The Vikings’ 21-7 loss to the Seahawks on “Monday Night Football” shrunk the Bears’ magic number to one — meaning that the Bears can win the division with one more victory or a Vikings loss over the final three weeks of the season.

The Bears are 9-4 and the Vikings, who have lost two-straight, are 6-6-1. They host the Dolphins on Sunday.

The 5-7-1 Packers are coming off a 34-20 win against the Falcons in interim coach Joe Philbin’s debut with the team. The Bears have lost nine of their last 10 to their rivals, the lone exception being John Fox’s win at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night, 2015.

Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack intercepts a pass in Green Bay. | Jeffrey Phelps/AP photo

The Bears last won the division in 2010.