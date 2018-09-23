Ugly, but it counts: Bears beat Cardinals, 16-14, claim NFC North first place

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Vikings and Packers had fallen in upsets. All the Bears had to do Sunday was beat the Cardinals — one of the two worst teams in the NFL over the league’s first two weeks — to move into sole possession of first place for the first time since Week 16 of the 2013 season.

The Bears avoided their very own debacle — barely.

They relied on three Cody Parkey field goals, including a 43-yarder with about four-and-a-half minutes to play, to beat the Cardinals, 16-14, at State Farm Stadium, and improve to 2-1 on the year.

Down two with 4:31 to play, the Cardinals turned to rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, who had yet to throw an NFL pass. He marched the Cardinals to midfield before Bryce Callahan intercepted him on fourth-and-5 from the Bears’ 45.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky gets his pass tipped by Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges on Sunday. | Ralph Freso, AP photo

That marked, amazingly, the Bears’ fourth-straight takeaway. Callahan, fellow cornerback Sherrick McManis and safety Eddie Jackson all posted second-half interceptions, while Khalil Mack forced Sam Bradford to fumble on what might be his last play for a long time.

The Bears almost had No. 5. Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown with 14 seconds left, but the play came back when Mack was whistled for being offside. Rosen scrambled to the Cardinals’ 46, but was forced to try a Hail Mary with five seconds left. He was sacked.

The Bears’ offense was a mess in the first half. Mitch Trubisky was worse.

After Parkey missed a 46-yard kick on the Bears’ first drive, the Bears quarterback fumbled. On third-and-7, he ran to avoid pressure from the Cardinals while carrying the ball like a suitcase. It fell out of his right hand and was recovered by Corey Peters at the Bears’ 21.

Bradford threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson — who blew past Danny Trevathan in coverage — on the next play to go up, 14-0.

Trubisky and the Bears struggled mightily in the red zone. In the first half, they ran nine plays inside the Cardinals’ 20 — and totaled -2 yards.

The first stall, exacerbated by Trubisky taking a 15-yard loss on a third-down sack, resulted in Parkey’s missed field goal. The second stall, which ended with about two minutes left in the first half, led to the Bears settling for a 20-yard field goal despite having a third down at the Cardinals’ 2.

The Bears were finally able to punch in a touchdown in the third quarter. Jackson intercepted Bradford on third down, giving the Cardinals a quasi-punt but the Bears the ball at their own 33.

Two plays in, Trubisky finally completed a deep pass, finding Allen Robinson on a double move down the right sideline for a season-high 39 yards. Three plays later, Trey Burton caught a four-yard pass on third-and-5, leaving the Bears with a decision: do they kick a field goal to go down eight, or go for it?

Coach Matt Nagy took a timeout and drew up something unnecessarily complicated — a shovel pass from Trubisky to Robinson — but it worked. After the official measurement gave the Bears a first down, they had some much-needed success in the red zone. On second-and-10, Tarik Cohen took a handoff 17 yards to the 1-yard line. A second-effort run by Jordan Howard pulled the Bears within four.

The Cardinals couldn’t punch back. McManis recorded his first interception since 2010 with the Texans to give the Bears the ball at the Cardinals 44. They settled for a 41-yard Parkey kick to go down, 14-13, at the end of three.

Bradford marched the Cardinals down the field, picking on undrafted rookie Kevin Toliver, who was forced to play after Prince Amukamara left with a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals seemed destined for a field goal, at least, when the slow-footed Bradford took off on a scramble from the Bears’ 21. Mack hit him from the side, popping out the ball. Inside linebacker Danny Trevathan recovered it, marking the third-straight takeaway by the Bears defense.

Parkey would kick his third field goal to give the Bears their first lead of day. It was all they’d need.

Trubisky finished his shaky day 24-for-35 for 220 yards and a passer rating of 73.5.