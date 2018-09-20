Roquan Smith’s progress is another reason to believe in Bears defense

The confusion looked obvious on film. Inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Nick Kwiatkoski pointed too much, while outside linebacker Aaron Lynch and others looked back at them.

It all happened over the final minute of the Bears’ 24-17 win against the Seahawks. Veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan was removed from the game, leaving Smith partly in charge of the defense in the waning moments of his first career start.

“We started playing a coverage there at the end of the game [that] when we put it in and worked on it the most, [Smith] wasn’t there in training camp,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Thursday.

Quarterback Russell Wilson completed three passes during that confusion. It started with a 19-yard throw to receiver Jaron Brown over a leaping Smith. It ended with a two-yard score to tight end Will Dissly. The touchdown throw went right behind Smith, who left to cover running back C. J. Prosise. Smith and Kwiatkoski consulted each other after the play.

Roquan Smith made his NFL debut against the Packers. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“Smith didn’t execute [the coverage] like we wanted him to at the end of the game there, which allowed some of those completions,” Fangio said. “That’s more on me than him because I should have realized that he wasn’t there when we worked on it and made sure he was honed up on it.”

The end of the game, though, turned into a teaching moment that the Bears could afford to have because they were ahead by two touchdowns at the time.

Smith’s development requires such moments, but overall, his first start was a good one. He now has a solid performance to build upon against the Cardinals and Pro Bowl running back David Johnson at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

“I definitely feel like there’s a comfort level,” Smith said. “Obviously, there is still some mistakes here and there. But I feel like that’s just part of the game. You try to aim for perfection, even though perfection never really happens. I felt great in the defense, though.”

The Bears’ defense will become great, too, if that continues to be the case for the Smith. Smith’s potential for greatness is another reason to believe that the Bears’ defense can be a dominant one this season and beyond.

Before outside linebacker Khalil Mack arrived, Smith was supposed to change the complexion of Fangio’s defense with his speed, instincts and powerful tackling ability. As the eighth overall pick in April’s draft, Smith was the difference-maker the defense needed. Now Smith can benefit from Mack’s presence and vice versa. Together, they can make the Bears’ defense elite.

“[I] really liked the way [Smith] played [against the Seahawks],” Fangio said. “[He] had some really nice plays. Good tackler. Obviously, he can run, and we’re thrilled to have him.”

Fangio pointed out that Smith had “a couple missed tackles we didn’t like,” which he said was a result of Smith missing training camp.

It included the Seahawks’ first play in which Smith missed back Chris Carson on an inside run play. Carson ran through Smith’s arms and gained nine yards, but it still was a hole that Smith filled almost instantly.

“I missed like two tackles or so,” Smith said. “I just have to grow from that and try to eliminate that to zero.”

Similar to Mack, Smith didn’t appear out of shape or out of sorts after missing camp and the preseason following his own contract dispute and tweaked hamstring.

After being on the field for eight snaps in Week 1 against the Packers, Smith played 59 on Monday night. It was Smith’s first full game since playing in the national championship for Georgia against Alabama on Jan. 8.

And again, he played well.

“I felt like my body was prepared for it,” said Smith, who made seven tackles, including strong ones on Prosise and tight end Nick Vannett.

“It wasn’t like I was going in and thinking and second-guessing myself like if I am ready for something. I have full confidence in myself.”