Bears CB Bryce Callahan out for the year with broken foot

Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan won’t return from a broken left foot this season, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday.

“That’s a big loss for us,” Nagy said.

The team placed him on injured reserve. The Bears are signing veteran cornerback Marcus Williams to add to their cornerback depth, though veteran Sherrick McManis figures to take Callahan’s snaps on passing downs.

“It’s depth, and it’s guys that understand if they get presented with an opportunity, they gotta make the most of it,” Nagy said.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan is out for the year. | Elsa/Getty Images

Callahan left Sunday night’s game in the second quarter. Nagy said he hurt it cutting to defend a screen pass.

Callahan had been an integral part of a Bears secondary that has a league-best 25 interceptions this season.

He’s the first starting defender the Bears have lost for the season this year. Before, outside linebacker Khalil Mack’s two-game absence because of an ankle injury represented the biggest injury blow to the unit.