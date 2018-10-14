Bears CB Kyle Fuller’s two interceptions ‘something we definitely needed’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kyle Fuller had two interceptions and one shoe shine Sunday.

After he picked off the second of his two passes, returning it 35 yards to the Dolphins’ 12 yard line, he and his fellow defensive backs got to work. Safety Adrian Amos got down on all fours and Fuller at on his back, pretending to read a paper. Kneeling in front of him and holding the ball, safety Eddie Jackson pantomimed shining Fuller’s shoes.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about a little bit,” Fuller said. “It was fun to be get the opportunity to do it.”

In Sunday’s 31-28 overtime loss to the Dolphins, Fuller became the first Bears player in four years to pick off two passes in the game. That player: Fuller himself, in 2014 against the 49ers.

For a defense that didn’t record a sack, the turnovers provided a spark.

“It’s something we definitely needed to try to get something going,” Fuller said. “I felt like it did a little bit.”