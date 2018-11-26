Celebrate 8: Ranking the Bears’ best celebrations this season through eight wins

Exactly one year ago Monday, the Eagles drubbed the Bears, 31-3 — and strutted after big plays.

“If they want to go on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ that’s great for them … ” an angry Kyle Long said after the game. “I’m very glad that they’re well-choreographed in their dance routines. We have to find a way to win football games.”

A year later, the dancing shoe is on the other foot. The Bears’ touchdown celebrations have taken on a life of their own. Here are our eight favorite celebrations this year — one for each Bears win in the standings:

8. Orchestrating a win

The game: Bears 25, Vikings 20 in Week 11

Bears CB Prince Amukamara leads a celebration and dance against the Lions. | Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The play: Up eight with about 8 ½ minutes to play, safety Eddie Jackson intercepted quarterback Kirk Cousins and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.

The celebration: Jackson stood with his back to the crowd and pretended to be an orchestra conductor. His teammates gathered around and pretended to play instruments.

Why we like it: For this quote from outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who thought the celebration was supposed to be a gospel choir performance: “I thought we were supposed to sing ‘Oh, Happy Day,’” he said. “But I saw [defensive end] Akiem [Hicks] playing the trumpet … so I had to switch it up.” Hicks said he was playing the flute.

Sounds like angels singing. pic.twitter.com/PeEQw7U4RU — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 19, 2018

7. Say, Cheese!

The game: Bears 41, Bills 9 in Week 9.

The play: On second-and-10 from the Bills’ 13, cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepted quarterback Nathan Peterman to close out the third quarter.

The celebration: It wasn’t caught on Fox’s broadcast but the Bears celebrated in the end zone. Surrounded by seven teammates, Fuller got down on one knee, held the football in his right arm and rested his other arm on his upright knee. His helmet was placed on the ground in front of him. He had a big smile.

Why we like it: It was a classic pose by Fuller, a true throwback to youth football. If you played football at any level, you likely took a similar picture: helmet on the ground, down on one knee and holding a football.

#Bears players pose for a photo after a Kyle Fuller 3rd quarter interception against the #Bills. pic.twitter.com/lUfw1kO9ls — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) November 4, 2018

6. Get up, get down

The game: Bears 34, Lions 22 in Week 10

The play: In one of the Bears’ most dramatic plays of the season, safety Eddie Jackson intercepted quarterback Matthew Stafford in a tied game with six minutes to play and returned the ball 41 yards for a touchdown.

The celebration: After Jackson tossed the ball to a Mike Ditka lookalike, his teammates — on defense and even offense — gathered around the safety. He led them in a standard “up-down” football drill, having them shuffle left, then right, then jump up and then spike their bodies, belly-first onto the ground.

Why we like it: If you did up-downs as punishment during your high school days, watching it used in a moment of celebration is a nice change. It barely edged out Matt Nagy’s locker room “Boom!” celebration, in which the coach led the team in a cheer that resembles spiking a football — three times.

5. Tryptophan man

The game: Bears 34, Lions 22 in Week 10

The play: About a minute-and-a-half into the fourth quarter, running back Tarik Cohen caught a 14-yard pass from quarterback Chase Daniel at the right pylon to give the Bears a 16-13 lead.

The celebration: After scoring, Cohen put the football down beyond the back line of the end zone and curled up for a nap.

Why we like it: What’s better than watching Cohen do a backflip after scoring against the Buccaneers? Him becoming one of us by taking a nap on Thanksgiving. If he didn’t have one of the game’s great nicknames — “Chicken Salad” — we’d start calling him the “Tryptophan Man.”

4. Loud and proud

The game: Bears 34, Lions 22 in Week 10.

The play: On second-and-goal from the Lions’ 4, quarterback Mitch Trubisky scored on a draw with 8:14 remaining in the second quarter.

The celebration: Trubisky spiked the ball the hard out of the end zone and let out a primal scream as his teammates, including receivers Josh Bellamy, Anthony Miller and Allen Robinson, surrounded him to celebrate.

Why we like it: Trubisky would never say it but that was him telling his critics to shut up. He had an exceptional outing — 23-for-30, 355 yards, four total TDs — following criticism from former Browns general manager Michael Lombardi, ESPN writer Bill Barnwell and Pro Football Focus. His teammates saw the criticism as unfair.

3. Shoeshine time

The game: Dolphins 31, Bears 28 (OT) in Week 5

The play: With the game tied, cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepted quarterback Brock Osweiler’s second attempt of the third quarter and returned the ball 35 yards to the Dolphins’ 12. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw a touchdown on the next play.

The celebration: Safety Adrian Amos got down on all fours and Fuller sat on his back, crossed his legs and pretended to read a newspaper. Safety Eddie Jackson held the ball and pantomimed shining his shoes.

Why we like it: He read a newspaper! After Fuller dropped an interception that would have beaten the Packers, it was fun to see his swagger emerge unscathed. The shoeshine came on his second interception of the game — the first time any Bears player had done it since Fuller himself did it 2014. He now has five picks, second-most in the NFL, and is one of the Bears’ most passionate choreographers.

2. Scoring and rowing

The game: Bears 25, Vikings 20 in Week 11.

The play: On first-and-goal from the Bears’ 18 following a holding penalty, quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw a touchdown pass to receiver Anthony Miller with 6:00 remaining the second quarter.

The celebration: Miller honored his idol, former NFL receiver Steve Smith, by “rowing the boat” in the end zone. He was joined by running backs Tarik Cohen and Jordan Howard, receivers Josh Bellamy and Taylor Gabriel, among others.

Why we like it: It was an impressive catch made by a rookie receiver who is a star-in-the-making. It also wasn’t planned. It was an impromptu group celebration started by Miller’s desire to honor Smith. Center Cody Whitehair and right guard Bryan Witzmann eagerly jumped into the mix, too.

Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily… life is but a dream. pic.twitter.com/zjhYuCZgqj — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 19, 2018

1. Motown mojo

The game: Bears 23, Lions 16 in Week 12.

The play: On third-and-nine from the Bears’ 11, cornerback Kyle Fuller intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone with 1:07 remaining.

The celebration: Fuller handed the ball to cornerback Prince Amukamara. He then used it as a microphone, pointed to the nearest camera and sang. Fuller and other teammates did a coordinated routine behind him. Safety Deon Bush pretended to be a screaming fan (we think), too.

Why we like it: Amukamara later said he didn’t have a tribute to Motown in mind, but it was a fitting celebration being (and winning) in Detroit. Thanks to former Bears defensive tackle Anthony “Spice” Adams, the celebration went viral on Twitter through the hashtag #BearsSingToAnything, where popular songs were added by fans. In our opinion, the best edited videos featured Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ “Sherry,” The Temptations’ “My Girl,” and Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance.” An underrated part of the Bears’ celebration was linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski’s dance moves — or lack thereof — in the back row. Check them out.