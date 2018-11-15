Bears to hold centennial convention in June

The Bears announced how they'll commemorate their 100th season in 2019.

The Bears will celebrate their centennial season next year, and are inviting their fans to join them in June.

The team announced Thursday that they will hold a Bears Centennial Convention from June 7-9 at the Rosemont Convention Center, chairman George McCaskey said Thursday. Players, coaches and alumni will attend, sign autographs, take photos and participate in panel discussions. Tickets go on sale on the Bears web site Friday.

The Bears will also introduce a new throwback jersey next year, McCaskey said. They’ll unveil it at a later date and wear in one or two games next year.

“We’re the only franchise in the league that will be celebrating its centennial at the same time the NFL is celebrating theirs,” he said.

The team’s centennial logo mimics the NFL’s, but McCaskey said he wants their own celebration to be distinct from the league’s.

He said the Bears will celebrate one decade of their history in each of their 10 home games — two preseason games and eight regular season games — next year.

They’ll also donate $100,000 per home game to local charities.