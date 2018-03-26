Bears chairman George McCaskey: ‘We need to reward (fans’) patience’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four years ago at the NFL’s annual meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, the Bears made a roster move under the cover of night.

An off-location dinner meeting between former Bears general manager Phil Emery, then-chief negotiator Cliff Stein and NFL agent Ken Harris resulted in a four-year contract for defensive end Jared Allen.

It was a deft move made amidst the hustle and bustle of the league’s meetings — one that was purposely hidden from the media, but also one that strongly said the Bears were all-in for a playoff run that every player seemingly talked about.

This week, the Bears’ brass returned to the Ritz-Carlton for the first time since those meetings. It’s a completely different team now under general manager Ryan Pace and new coach Matt Nagy.

Bears president Ted Phillips (left) and chairman George McCaskey listen during a news conference at Halas Hall. (Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times)

The 2014 season not only was Allen’s only season with the Bears, but it was the last for Emery and former coach Marc Trestman.

So much has happened since then, from the hiring of Pace to the hiring and firing of John Fox to the hiring of Nagy, not to mention a complete overhaul of the roster over three years.

At quarterback, Glennon replaced Jay Cutler, then quickly was usurped by Mitch Trubisky. Only five players remain from Emery’s era.

In many cases, change has been good – overdue, too — but those at the top of the Bears’ food chain now have the same hopes and expectations from four years ago.

Chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips believe in Pace’s rebuilding efforts and Nagy’s future, but they’re starving for wins. Trubisky is expected to experience his struggles in his first year in Nagy’s offseason, but this offseason is viewed as the proverbial turning point in the Pace era.

“This is a big year for us,” Phillips said in a recent interview. “We’re very confident, but you know what, we want to get the point where we’re going to go into [the NFL meetings] that we feel like we’ve had success, and we’re just going to build off of that.

“Frankly, I’m tired of saying, ‘We’re reenergized. Here we go. It’s a great start.’ I do that feel that in a good way now, but it’s time to start winning. That’s how I feel.”

Those reenergized feelings are rooted in Pace’s hiring of Nagy and what’s ahead for Trubisky. They’ve got a young quarterback – one drafted with the second overall pick – to build around.

The best indication of the change in expectations are Pace’s moves in free agency. The Bears’ tread-water moves from last offseason – yes, that’s what quarterback Glennon, receiver Markus Wheaton and others were — pale in comparison to this year’s splash signings of Allen Robinson and Trey Burton, the best receiver and tight end, respectively, available in free agency.

“Well, we’re encouraged; we’re hopeful,” McCaskey said recently. “But Ted hit the nail on the head. We got to get results. Bears fans have been remarkably patient — and we need to reward that patience.”



