Charles Leno proposes to girlfriend after Bears clinch NFC North

Charles Leno had a good day.

In the minutes after the Bears clinched the NFC North on Sunday, the left tackle got down on a knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, at midfield.

“She was surprised,” he said. “She was shaking, she was crying.”

Leno said he planned to propose to Roth, whom he’s dated for five years, but hurried his plans once he found out the Bears had a chance to clinch at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Soldier Field scoreboard showed Charles Lenos proposal.

“I had to speed things up,” he said. “I had to speed up the process.”

He said he asked her father for approval — and Bears coach Matt Nagy for permission to do it on the field. Both said yes.

Leno joked that he kept the ring in his sock all game; in reality, he gave it to someone for safe-keeping before kneeling down in the middle of the Bears’ C and presenting Roth with the contents of a Tiffany blue box.

“She’s, like, my best friend,” Leno said.