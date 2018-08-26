Five takeaways from the Bears’ 27-20 preseason win against the Chiefs

There was more to the Bears’ 27-20 win against the Chiefs than coach Matt Nagy’s bold decision to sit quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the majority of his starters. Here are five takeaways from the Bears’ fourth preseason game:

Surprise, surprise

Several Bears players said that Nagy’s decision to sit his starters was surprising. Some even struggled to articulate what it meant, preferring to call a “coach’s decision.” But veteran running back Benny Cunningham personally loved it.

“I was excited honestly when I found I would get the opportunity to compete against the 1s,” Cunningham said. “You always want a challenge like that to kind of show what you can do as a backup.”

The meaningless game became more meaningful for the players who need the practice games to earn their jobs. Again, Cunningham would know. The Rams signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2013.

Rookie receiver Javon Wims celebrates his touchdown catch against the Chiefs. | Matt Marton/AP

“I came in like seventh on the depth chart; [the] preseason was everything,” said Cunningham, who scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter. “I probably wouldn’t be standing here talking to you guys if it wasn’t for the preseason. So you got to take pride in it. For the guys who have that established spot, they have an opportunity to come out here, tune things up and get ready for the regular season.”

Nagy, of course, didn’t believe that one more tune-up was worth the risk of injuries.

“I feel like the coaches do a good job of getting those guys ready during practice, going through every look you can think about, a crazy amount of reps,” said Cunningham, one of the Bears’ best special-teams players.

“They get a chance to see everything. Anytime you can keep Tarik [Cohen], Jordan [Howard] and guys like that healthy and go into Week 1 knowing that you have those guys, it’s always a plus.”

Nick vs. Pat

Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on the field for 42 plays, and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski stared him down for 37 of them.

Kwiatkoski and linemen Jonathan Bullard (27 snaps) and Roy Robertson-Harris (25) were the only defensive regulars to face the Chiefs’ first-team offense.

Mahomes’ final stats were impressive — 18-for-24, 196 yards, a touchdown and a 112.5 passer rating – but his production was deceiving.

If Mahomes didn’t pick apart a starting secondary consisting of safeties Deon Bush, Deiondre’ Hall and cornerbacks Kevin Toliver and Doran Grant, it would have been alarming for coach Andy Reid’s prized pupil with the rocket arm.

Mahomes had three Pro Bowl players at his disposal against the Bears: running back Kareem Hunt, tight end Travis Kelce and receiver Tyreek Hill.

Bush is the only safe bet to be on the Bears’ initial 53-man roster. Toliver, an undrafted rookie, would be an ideal addition for the practice squad. Hall is suspended for Week 1, but he already was on the roster bubble.

The Chiefs’ starters only produced 10 points in the first half against the Bears’ top reserves. Mahomes’ 10-yard touchdown throw to Hunt also was the result of a busted coverage.

“That’s a good offense and they have a lot of weapons,” Kwiatkoski said. “It is the preseason, but then again, going out there and being able to play like that, it’s something where we’re able to watch film and can build on [it]. We did a lot of good things, and I’m sure there’s things we didn’t so well.”

Seeing Soldier Field

With receivers Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller not playing, it was surprising to see Taylor Gabriel start and play against the Chiefs.

But Gabriel wanted to, and it didn’t have much to do with him missing considerable time — including the Bears’ two practices and preseason game against the Broncos — because of a foot injury.

“I wanted to get it just so I can see the ball, the difference of the ball in the stands, so I can get adjusted to Soldier Field,” Gabriel said.

That included warm-ups with Trubisky. Gabriel made one catch for 10 yards in the game itself. He was on the field for only four snaps.

“I’m glad out I got out there,” he said.

Proving his worth

Rookie receiver Javon Wims leads all Bears receivers with 15 catches for 227 yards in the preseason. So what does Wims believe he’s shown?

“I’m more than just a jump-ball guy,” he said.

It’s apparent that certain criticisms have stuck with Wims. He’s a prototypical chip-on-his-shoulder guy. He was Georgia’s leading receiver last season, but he was still drafted in the seventh round.

“I’ve always had an edge since I didn’t have any offers coming out of high school,” Wims said. “From there, always being counted against, I just use that as fuel for the fire.”

Wims’ 54-yard catch and seven-yard touchdown came against cornerback David Amerson, a second-round pick of the Redskins in 2013.

“Every opportunity, whether it’s blocking or whether it’s on special teams, I’m just trying to make a play,” Wims said. “I’m trying to go out there, go 110 [percent] and try to make a play.”

Fitts finally strikes

Rookie outside linebacker Kylie Fitts’ sack of rookie quarterback Chase Litton was an example of his high motor, which the Bears value in the sixth-round pick.

Fitts used a rip move to get underneath the block of right tackle Parker Ehinger, flushed Litton from the pocket and then chased him down at the line of scrimmage.

But it also was Fitts’ best plays in weeks. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn’t record a QB pressure against the Broncos or Chiefs.

“I was kind of fighting through a couple shoulder injuries that weren’t allowing me to be as physical as I wanted to,” Fitts said. “But now I’m healthy, feeling good and I felt like I showed it.”